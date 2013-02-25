The Iranian master Abbas Kiarostami has now made his second feature in exile. His first, Certified Copy, was made in Tuscany with a British actor and a French actress in the leads. Now comes Like Someone in Love, made in Japan with an all-Japanese cast. It is the latest step in a troubling journey.

Begin with the fact that Kiarostami’s ascent to the top rank of world directors was one of the most precipitous and sweeping on record. His work began to be known outside Iran around 1987, and such films as Where Is the Friend’s Home? and Through the Olive Trees and Taste of Cherry proved to be simple yet powerful inquiries into existence itself. Rooted in Iranian culture and a love of it, they nonetheless struck everywhere as, in uniquely mature style, they explored human lives with almost chilling insight. Their effect was in a way proved by the fact that within a relatively short time seven books were published about Kiarostami’s work in various countries, along with numerous admiring essays. But after The Wind Will Carry Us in 1999 there came no feature film from him for almost ten years. He was doing short films in different places.

Then came Certified Copy, made in Italy. This was puzzling, not only because Kiarostami’s films up to then had been so thoroughly Iranian, but because he had long ago said that he believed that directors need to work on native soil. It was further odd because this new film was thoroughly not Iranian. Reasons, political or otherwise, were not given for this change of place, but Certified Copy was completely European, a skillful comedy-romance, intelligent and enjoyable but stratospheres away from the depth of Kiarostami’s previous work. Still, some of us thought that Kiarostami had taken a holiday, had refreshed himself and made an engaging film doing it, and would now return to his sublime previous interests.

Like Someone in Love is directed imaginatively, is impressively acted, and is quite disappointing—not even successful in its own way, like the Italian film. Kiarostami has written a screenplay that does not even fulfill what small promise it shows. Set in Tokyo, it begins with Akiko (Rin Takanashi), an attractive young student who earns her living as a call girl, in a busy bar. At the start she declines a job that her pimp has found for her, but soon he puts her in a cab with the address. Her client turns out to be a white-haired ex-professor, Takashi (Tadashi Okuno), living in a book-crowded apartment, a gentle man who has made a special supper for her, which she refuses. She just undresses, goes to bed, and—lazily, not sensually—invites him to join her. He is a bit bewildered by her behavior, but we may assume that he takes her up on the offer. After a cinematic whirling device, we see them next morning in his car as he drives her to a bookshop she wants to visit in the college where he taught for thirty years.