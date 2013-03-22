Why 'The Shining' Continues to Shine

And room 237 is only the start of trouble at the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. The excuse for raising this subject is a curious and entertaining documentary, Room 237. It is 102 minutes long, directed by Rodney Ascher, and a clever teasing invitation to a film that has teasing among its many qualities, and which has inspired followers to some fanciful interpretations. So the documentary is a tribute to Kubrick and an encouragement to see The Shining again, but it is also a parody of film commentary so convoluted, intricate, and dotty that it becomes one more ghost in the machine of The Shining. The excuse for talking about Room 237 is the opportunity to reflect on this great mystery among films.

Some might say that the mystery begins and ends with the question of why this shameless mock-horror film should be taken seriously. There have always been some people who thought that Jack Nicholson’s performance as Jack Torrance the caretaker was so far over the top you couldn’t see the top anymore. Was this the regrettable start of Nicholson’s acting with his eyebrows? Others complained that the film wasn’t really frightening in the way you would expect of a horror film, let alone one adapted from a Stephen King novel. King himself held that view. He believed that Kubrick and his screenwriter, the novelist Diane Johnson, had spoiled his book. So he remade the project himself, writing the script for a TV mini-series and watching that the director didn’t get it wrong. Steven Weber played Torrance and Rebecca De Mornay was his wife. It was scary in a conventional way—it felt like Stephen King—but it wasn’t good enough to surpass Kubrick’s film.

Was this the regrettable start of Nicholson’s acting with his eyebrows?

That only opens up the question as to what Kubrick had done. There are several starting places: The Shining of 1980 is funny more than it is frightening; it is plain that Kubrick adores Jack Torrance, while understanding that he is as bad, demented, and dangerous as only a blocked writer can be. His good wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), while put upon, horribly alarmed and bewildered—a woman under pressure if ever there was one—is a pain in the neck. But their son, Danny, is a mysterious demon whose ability to shine—to see dead people—is a model for his father. The movie ends with Jack frozen to death, and the wife and Danny scooting off to safety in a snow plow. So everything’s all right? Not at all. We are left with the camera in the Overlook, and as it tracks in on a photograph from 1921, where Jack is a member of a merry party, there is an irresistible sense of loss. We want the film to carry on. We want to be at the Overlook forever. We realize that “Overlook” is not a bad name for a movie house.