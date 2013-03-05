Late-Night Comedy, All Day Long

But today hosts like Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have pumped Letterman’s legacy full of new voltage. Whereas Letterman’s stunts were experimental sorties into new creative territory, today’s late-night web segments feel fully engineered. Watching these late-night shows, “You can almost pick the edit points,” TV historian Robert Thompson told me. “You can almost say, ‘ok, starting here, this is where the viral video will be tomorrow.’” Many of the shows increasingly feature YouTube-able moments built into the celebrity interview itself. John Wooden, executive producer for Team Coco, Conan O’Brien’s digital operations, told me that the team tries to be “proactive in trying to think about what elements of content will be the best digital hook”—whether it’s Ricky Gervais and Conan taking a bubble bath Twitpic or Conan trying on Deepak Chopra’s glasses, both posted online as videos clipped from the linear broadcast. There are days at rehearsal, Wooden said, when Conan will sit back, smiling, and say, “That’s got web written all over it.”

Fallon and Kimmel’s shows have been particularly adept at cranking out video sketches designed to thrive outside of the broadcast format: Fallon’s slick, gimlet-eyed “Downton Abbey” parody “Downton Sixbey”; last year’s Halloween candy challenge from Kimmel, a genius mash-up of YouTube clips in which parents filmed their crestfallen children being told that all of their Halloween candy had been eaten. On one recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” guest Jennifer Aniston took a sledgehammer to Kimmel’s desk before the interview began. Then she gave Kimmel a haircut. Another night, Kimmel put Jessica Alba in a glass-encased kissing booth outside the studio. Each stunt was packaged online as a separate clip. Jill Leiderman, executive producer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,”explained that the producers are always looking for ways to “add texture to the panel segment.” “If given the choice between a straight-talk segment between a celebrity and the host, or a segment where we get the celebrity to participate in something more active,” she said, they generally try to choose the latter.

Needless to say, making videos that flourish online is an imprecise science. “You can’t sit around chasing after lightning in a bottle,” Leiderman said. But “Jimmy Kimmel Live” employs four staffers whose job is exclusively to scour the net and television broadcasts for clips to use on the show or as a springboard for Kimmel’s writers. A montage of Los Angeles news anchors overreacting to the cold temperatures exploded on the web almost immediately. “I think all of us who make these late night shows are a little bit mad scientisty these days,” said Michael Naidus, a producer for “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson.” Since shorter clips tend to work better on the web, the producers often try to design a program that can be carved up into under-three-minute fragments. In the old days, Naidus said, they might have produced a six-minute parody of “Murder, She Wrote.” But now they’ll opt for a 30– or 60–second video of Ferguson wearing a space suit and pretending to be Michael Caine. The biggest change in the late night format in the viral age is that, between on-air and online, the creative process can feel a bit schizophrenic: “We are trying,” Naidus said, “to serve two audiences at once.”

Fallon’s lifeblood is pop culture ephemera, his best bits often playing off internet memes

This also means two separate sets of competitors for viewers. Another platform for celebrity self-promotion has emerged in the website Funny or Die, which cranks out star-studded videos that regularly get thousands of hits. “It’s almost not enough just to be funny now that there are so many funny shows,” said Mike Farah, president of production for Funny or Die. Timeliness and relevance have become paramount. When the Manti Te’o scandal broke, the site had a video parody up within thirty hours. “I think late night hosts now straddle this line between respecting their heroes from yesteryear but also knowing that they are in a different age with a different audience,” he said.

And so it can sometimes feel like—in the push to adapt an old format to a new landscape—late night shows are chasing after the internet, scrambling to bottle the fleeting magic of online trends. Actress Allison Williams reenacted her Funny or Die performance as Kate Middleton on a recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment. When online metrics revealed that many “Conan” viewers tended to be big video gamers, the creative team cooked up a franchise called “Clueless Gamer” in which O’Brien plays and reviews video games. One Kimmel skit that does consistently well online features celebrities reading offensive tweets about themselves from strangers, their faces gravely registering mock injury. It’s a perfect collision of found and scripted comedy, the sheer miscellaneousness of the internet mined for maximum comic effect.