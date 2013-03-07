Rand Paul Has a Point

At several points, attendees veered toward the far touchier question of whether drones might ever be used over here the way they've been used over there: to kill bad guys, whether individual domestic terrorists or targets in a Branch Davidians–type situation. One speaker, Steven Bucci, a former Special Forces officer and Pentagon official now with the Heritage Foundation, rejected the notion outright, calling it "totally…a red line." "I don't think there's any place in a domestic context, short of an armed invasion, that we should be using armed drones in the United States, whether it's against U.S. citizens or anyone else," he said. "Domestically, I don't think you should ever see that…. We play by a different set of rules inside the territory of the United States." And a drone industry representative noted that police today do not arm the helicopters they use to track suspects, so why would they start arming the drones that they hope to use as a nimbler, less expensive tool for tracking and surveillance?

But a moment later, an executive with a major drone manufacturer pressed the point. If police are trying to take out a dangerous armed suspect but are unable to get a good angle on him, why would they not consider sending up a small armed drone, which, he said, is really just a gun put on a "remotely controlled platform." "I'm not necessarily so sure about the difference between putting a precision high-caliber rifle on a platform that you could gain a different perspective or access to some situation where it would be difficult to put a man in that spot…. If the bad guy's there and the only way you can deal with that is a remotely controlled platform I don't know why you would foreclose doing that." "That's an interesting issue," replied the theology professor, Daniel Bell Jr., of Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. "UAVs have done such a wonderful job of taking out high value targets individually in a theater of combat—why not use that same kind of [tool to] take out high value targets domestically?"

It is indeed an interesting issue. On this one, Rand Paul may be on to something. Our drones have been tracking and killing people a long way away, and we don't particularly like thinking about that. But it will be past time for us to reckon with drones if they're tracking and even killing people closer to home.