What's Isabelle Huppert Doing in This Third-Rate Thriller?

If Dead Man Down were a horse, you’d shoot it after 20 minutes.When I saw it, people were variously texting, eating a substantial meal, sleeping, and doing their taxes. One man laughed, and it became the most interesting thing going on, for it did not seem to depend on the movie’s lines or situations. Rather, the laugh was like a cough he could not control. So I used the time for some serious thinking: first on that odd laugh behind me, second on whether I should start this piece “If Dead Man was a horse …” or “… were a horse.” Beyond that, my real problem was wondering why Isabelle Huppert was in Dead Man Down.

Huppert is one of the great actresses in the world, and she has often been bold, generous or unexpected in her choice of parts: For instance, she is the daughter in Amour, probably because she simply wanted to be attached to that project. She has done English-language parts before, made in America: she was in I Heart Huckabees, Hal Hartley’s Amateur, and over 30 years ago she was the best actor in Heaven’s Gate, that much abused but increasingly recovered film. She works in France, of course, and she favors young, women directors as well as classic figures. It is seldom that she makes irrational choices.

So why Dead Man Down? Is it because the director Niels Arden Oplev was responsible for the Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and she liked that hideous film? (Even the famous misanthrope, David Fincher, handled the same material with more grace and gentleness.) Noomi Rapace played Lisbeth Salander in that first film, she was in Prometheus last year, and here she is in Dead Man Down—this fascination cannot last. Yet, Huppert plays the Rapace character’s mother, a woman who has lost her hearing but still drifts around in engaging if purposeless ways. I realize at about this point I should describe the film and what happens. I can't. I never discovered what it was about. But it's dark, nasty, violent, and Colin Farrell never shaves. Is it just possible that Huppert was told Colin Farrell would play the lead in this film and she was astute enough to realize Farrell has been getting better recently after serving wretched time on Alexander and Miami Vice? Or did Huppert say to herself, well, if Armand Assante and F. Murray Abraham are taking parts in this film, why not me? Perhaps she was just curious to discover whether those two were alive still.

I started thinking about casting as a professional practice, an art sometimes, a madness all too often, and a trope in our lives that we need to resist. Casting is like plotting. They both worked beautifully for decades until they started to become clichés and crutches that beg to be mocked or destroyed. So let’s say a casting director suggested Isabelle Huppert for the mother. It would be a touch of class and the dollars might attract the actress, so the mother would be French—for no good reason, no matter that Huppert is often subtitled in the film. She has no significant scenes, and while it is always nice to see her, the mother could as easily have been Nathalie Baye, Isabelle Adjani, or even Jeanne Moreau (make her a grandmother, same difference). This is casting by celebrity numbers, without point or focus. It says: famous French actress—get a load of her.