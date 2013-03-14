As Mario Cuomo famously remarked, however, we campaign in poetry, but we govern in prose. And the period of environmental prose has begun for Obama, in the form of a 2000-page "Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement" for the hotly debated Keystone XL pipeline, which would link oil produced from tar sands in Alberta, Canada and Montana to existing pipelines in southeastern Nebraska. The president now faces a momentous choice, albeit one whose symbolic force and political consequences exceed its impact on the global climate. Fortunately, there does seem to be a way that Obama can extricate himself from the dilemma.



This new report makes it clear that the project has been revised significantly since the initial request was rejected in 2011: The pipeline’s new proposed route is more than 500 miles shorter than the original and was altered to avoid environmentally sensitive areas in Nebraska’s Sand Hills region. Although there are residual domestic environmental concerns and risks that the various parties to the dispute assess differently, the heart of the remaining debate is the effect of the pipeline’s construction on the rate at which Canadian oil sands are developed for extraction of heavy crude. This matters because, as the draft report states, the oil from this source generates more greenhouse gases, all things considered, than does the average barrel of heavy crude now refined in the United States. The report puts the difference at 17 percent; some other estimates are significantly higher.

In what may be its single most important sentence, the report states that “Approval or denial of any one crude oil transport project, including the proposed Project, remains unlikely to significantly impact the rate of extraction in the oil sands, or the continued demand for heavy crude oil at refineries in the U. S.” The report argues that railroads offer a feasible (if more expensive) transportation option, and that the oil industry will develop alternative pipeline routes in the event that Keystone project does not go forward.