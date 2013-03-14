In what may be its single most important sentence, the report states that “Approval or denial of any one crude oil transport project, including the proposed Project, remains unlikely to significantly impact the rate of extraction in the oil sands, or the continued demand for heavy crude oil at refineries in the U. S.” The report argues that railroads offer a feasible (if more expensive) transportation option, and that the oil industry will develop alternative pipeline routes in the event that Keystone project does not go forward.

Environmental groups strongly disagree with this assessment, and industry leaders are divided. A recent article in Bloomberg Businessweek argues that “Stopping the pipeline would mean continued discounted prices for Canadian crude, making it harder for producers to sell their commodity at a profit and potentially slowing oil-sands development.” Canadian heavy crude prices have declined because a lack of export capacity has generated a glut, forcing producers to offer discounts of almost $30 per barrel. Said one energy company CEO, “If we can’t attract world prices, then we will ultimately curb energy development.”

It’s not clear how much any of this would matter in the long run. Although environmentalists hope to stifle the extraction of heavy crude from oil sands permanently, the State Department report does not believe that outcome is feasible, and neither do Canadian officials. The report estimates that suppressing all new pipelines—not only Keystone but other Canadian and U.S. alternatives—would reduce production from oil sands by only 2 to 4 percent in 2030. If Keystone were halted while other proposed pipeline projects proceed, the effect would be even less—0.4 to 0.6 percent. The impact on climate change would be undetectable.

Canada's oil sands are estimated to hold 170 billion barrels, a total that could rise sharply as extraction technologies improve. Given the economic stakes for Canadians, it is hard to believe that a negative answer from us would stop their progress. Indeed, the State Department’s assessment seems more plausible than that of major environmental organizations: The fate of the Keystone pipeline will have a short-term impact on Canada, but in the long run, “Fundamental changes to the world crude oil market … would be required to significantly impact the rate of production in the oil sands.” In that way, the principal policy effect of turning down Keystone would be the souring of relations with Canada, whose senior officials would regard it as a capitulation to U.S. political considerations at their expense.

The State Department report will make it much harder for Obama to justify rejecting the Keystone project. Still, it has become a highly visible and emotionally charged symbol of an often diffuse issue, and it is where many leading environmental organizations have chosen to draw the line. If the president were to proceed with Keystone, millions of his supporters would regard his decision as an outright betrayal. So what is he to do?