Bravo, Dick

You watch The World According To Dick Cheney to appreciate Cheney’s virtuosity, not to learn shocking new revelations about his vice-presidency. But I did learn a couple of things just the same. I’d somehow missed when it was published in 2010 that Bush’s book Decision Points says of the Ashcroft-surveillance affair—which, before Bush agreed to modify the surveillance program (very much against Cheney’s recommendation) nearly led to several politically damaging high-profile resignations--“I never wanted to be blindsided like that again.” That comes tantalizingly close to Bush saying “That son-of-a-bitch Cheney lied to me.” The former president follows this up with the disavowal (unmentioned in Cutler’s film) that “I did not suspect bad intentions on anyone’s part.” But the obvious reference here to Cheney is unpersuasive, perhaps deliberately so (“And Brutus is an honorable man”). If Bush didn’t suspect bad intentions, why raise the possibility? Cheney bites back in the documentary by saying, “If you’re a man of principle, compromise is a bit of a dirty word.” That sounds self-effacing as he’s saying it. But in fact what Cheney is saying is I am a man of principle and George W. Bush is not. Yikes. No wonder they’re barely speaking to one another, even now.

The other thing I learned, I guess because I’d forgotten (it was documented in Barton Gellman’s superb 2008 book, Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency), was that Cheney conned then-House majority leader Dick Armey into supporting the Iraq war resolution by presenting him in a private meeting with cooked “evidence” that Saddam was on the verge of manufacturing suitcase nukes. Armey’s vote was important because, had he opposed the war, he would have given cover to Democrats (and probably some Republicans too) who were worried about appearing too dovish. “Did Dick Cheney ... purposely tell me things he knew to be untrue?" Armey told Gellman. "I seriously feel that may be the case.” Armey went on to say, “Had I known or believed then what I believe now, I would have publicly opposed [the war] resolution right to the bitter end, and I believe I might have stopped it from happening." This would have made for great footage in The World According To Dick Cheney. Unfortunately, Cutler couldn’t get Armey on camera (we have to assume he tried). Maybe after Angler came out Armey got a talking-to from Prozac Man.

While we’re on the subject of people whose presence is sorely missed, it’s a real shame Cutler didn’t get Harry Whittington on camera. Whittington is the guy Cheney accidently sprayed with birdshot—he’s still walking around with thirty pieces inside him—while hunting in South Texas in 2006. Some might say that interviewing Whittington, whose face bears vivid scars of Cheney’s carelessness, would have been a gratuitous swipe. After all, nobody thinks Cheney shot him on purpose. But this was a rare instance in which the mask slipped, publicly revealing Cheney to possess less-than-perfect control of his impulses—not to shoot Whittington, of course, but to shoot a quail that happened to be taking wing right in front of Whittington. Cheney, we didn’t learn until 2010, came very close to killing the man, an outcome that would have turned this into Cheney’s own personal Chappaquiddick. Luckily for both of them, Whittington did not die.