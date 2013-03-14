Bravo, Dick

His hard-won credibility shot and his vice-presidential record in tatters, you might think Cheney would today be spending his twilight years either raging noisily like King Lear or secluding himself quietly (and perhaps learning to paint) like George W. Bush. But if you thought that you wouldn’t know Cheney. Watching him in Cutler’s documentary you still want to believe that every word he says is true, because that soothing, reasoned, tell-it-to-you-straight affect never left him. His quiet voice and Gary Cooper cadences are what an actor would call his “instrument,” and he still plays it like a Stradivarius. He has plenty to be angry about, and you know the bitterness has to be in there somewhere. But as Cheney baits his rod in preparation to go fly-fishing with an interviewer (fly fishing! Whoever heard of an ideologue with the patience to go fly-fishing?), only a slight tremor in his hands—probably more physical than psychological (Cheney had a heart transplant last year)—gives you the slightest clue that he lacks perfect control.

Does Cheney say angry things? Of course. But he never sounds angry when he’s saying them! “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about my faults,” he says with a smile. “If you want to be loved, then go and be a movie star,” he says a bit later. “It certainly moved us [i.e., him and Lynn Cheney] in a conservative direction,” he says calmly of the anti-Vietnam protests at the University of Wisconsin, where he studied political science. Vietnam and the protests against it are not topics that members of his generation typically find easy to speak calmly about. Regrettably, the interviewer doesn’t ask why, given his rightward drift (Cheney’s parents had been Democrats and till then he was apolitical) Cheney used every deferment available to avoid the Vietnam draft. “I had other priorities in the 60s than military service,” Cheney told the Washington Post’s George Wilson matter-of-factly in 1989, when he was secretary of defense, two years before he sent soldiers into battle during the Persian Gulf war.

Did Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld, as top White House aides to Ford in 1975, plot successfully to dethrone enemy “moderates” Henry Kissinger (first as national security adviser, later as secretary of state); James Schlesinger (defense secretary); William Colby (CIA chief); Rogers Morton (commerce secretary); and Nelson Rockefeller (vice president, who didn’t leave but lost all his power and was not on Ford’s ticket the following year)? “Rockefeller believed I was the guy shooting down his proposals,” Cheney says, flashing his trademark half-grin, half-grimace, “which to some extent I was.” Jeez, SOMEBODY had to.

The closest Cheney comes to looking ticked off is when he’s asked about the waterboarding of terror suspects (which he doesn’t consider “torture”). “Tell me what terrorist attack is it that you would have let go forward because you didn’t want to be a mean and nasty fellow,” he says. “Are you gonna trade the lives of a number of people because you want to preserve your honor?” Even this looks angrier on the page than it sounds as you watch Cheney say it. Never mind that no plausible example has ever emerged of a U.S. terror attack that was stopped using so-called “enhanced interrogation.” Never mind that there were alternative methods that would have worked better. Other people might find it annoying to be reminded they were wrong when they used Saddam’s supposed store of chemical and biological weapons as a pretext for war. (I try never to use the propaganda phrase, “weapons of mass destruction.”) Cheney simply shifts the argument (almost imperceptibly!) to “We didn’t find stockpiles. We did find that he had the capability and we believe that he had the intent.” Quit bothering me with pettifogging details, there’s a good fellow.

You watch The World According To Dick Cheney to appreciate Cheney’s virtuosity, not to learn shocking new revelations about his vice-presidency. But I did learn a couple of things just the same. I’d somehow missed when it was published in 2010 that Bush’s book Decision Points says of the Ashcroft-surveillance affair—which, before Bush agreed to modify the surveillance program (very much against Cheney’s recommendation) nearly led to several politically damaging high-profile resignations--“I never wanted to be blindsided like that again.” That comes tantalizingly close to Bush saying “That son-of-a-bitch Cheney lied to me.” The former president follows this up with the disavowal (unmentioned in Cutler’s film) that “I did not suspect bad intentions on anyone’s part.” But the obvious reference here to Cheney is unpersuasive, perhaps deliberately so (“And Brutus is an honorable man”). If Bush didn’t suspect bad intentions, why raise the possibility? Cheney bites back in the documentary by saying, “If you’re a man of principle, compromise is a bit of a dirty word.” That sounds self-effacing as he’s saying it. But in fact what Cheney is saying is I am a man of principle and George W. Bush is not. Yikes. No wonder they’re barely speaking to one another, even now.