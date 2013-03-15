That leaves India with her mother, Evelyn, who is played by Nicole Kidman. Now Kidman is old enough to have a 24-year-old child, but never at any time do we feel kinship or a bond between the two actresses. The promotional material for the film claims that Evelyn is unstable. The truth and a cure are closer than you might think, for she is so badly written that Kidman’s considerable potential as a sexy but disturbed stepmother is blunted. The idea that they are mother and daughter is unbelievable, but never used as a fruitful lie.

But who should turn up at Dad’s funeral but Uncle Charlie? He starts off by being as handsome, amiable, and kind as Matthew Goode can make him, so why has India never heard of his existence? Well, experienced moviegoers read the tea-leaves as soon as they heard “Uncle Charlie”—that is the Joseph Cotten part in Hitchcock’s Shadow of a Doubt. (I’m sorry I felt bound to mention that, because thinking of that 1943 film reminds one that real intrigue and complex psychological states have existed in films before.)

It’s not long before we realize that Charlie’s level, half-smiling gaze means no good at all, and barely conceals a psychopath. Life in the house ends badly, but well ahead of the close of this stupid but pretentious film, the audience is laughing in all the wrong ways. The script is written by Wentworth Miller, the actor from Prison Break, and the young Coleman Silk in The Human Stain. But Erin Cressida Wilson seems to have had a hand in it, too (she is credited as contributing writer), and she did the striking Chloe, as well as Secretary and the genuinely strange and unforgettable Fur: A Portrait of Diane Arbus, which also starred Nicole Kidman. I’m guessing, but I wonder if Stoker might not have been more lucid and valuably mysterious if Wilson had had more than one hand in it.