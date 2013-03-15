It’s not long before we realize that Charlie’s level, half-smiling gaze means no good at all, and barely conceals a psychopath. Life in the house ends badly, but well ahead of the close of this stupid but pretentious film, the audience is laughing in all the wrong ways. The script is written by Wentworth Miller, the actor from Prison Break, and the young Coleman Silk in The Human Stain. But Erin Cressida Wilson seems to have had a hand in it, too (she is credited as contributing writer), and she did the striking Chloe, as well as Secretary and the genuinely strange and unforgettable Fur: A Portrait of Diane Arbus, which also starred Nicole Kidman. I’m guessing, but I wonder if Stoker might not have been more lucid and valuably mysterious if Wilson had had more than one hand in it.

The film is directed by Chan-wook Park, who has a record with much more violent thrillers in Korean. We might be forgiven for thinking that he never quite understood or believed his story here, so he decided to throw every bit of “directorial invention” at it. Stoker is shot and edited within an inch of its life. It has spiders crawling up India’s leg, a roomful of her blue-and-white shoes, white flowers speckled with blood, and a frenzied editing scheme based on the notion that if a segue doesn’t work you can smother it in visual effects and chic dislocations in time. The editing is by Nicolas De Toth (who has done a lot of big action films) and the photography is by Chung-hoon Chung, Park’s collaborator on Korean movies like Oldboy and Lady Vengeance. The production design is by Therese DePrez, who did Black Swan among many other films.

That trio has moved in and taken possession of the film, and there’s no denying that the result is pretty, spooky, and crushingly “cinematic.” But without a script that works and a director who understands this tenuous genre, the film can end up marooning its actors. Don’t compare it with Shadow of a Doubt (that’s no contest) but recollect The Others written and directed by the Chilean Alejandro Amenabar, in which Nicole Kidman was the disturbed mother to young children in one more beautiful but isolated house. The Others was not perfect, but it understood its own mood, and it used Kidman’s wide-eyed face to startling effect.

That was 12 years ago when Nicole Kidman was a star and a good actress, but now she has begun to descend the other side of the hill of her career. She looks better than she did a few years ago, but she needs to realize that now, as ever, nasty comedy is her strength and not romantic earnestness. She has all the talent and disposition to make Evelyn into a wicked sexpot stepmother who is in on the plot. As it is, she looks like someone with too little to do.

Mia Wasikowska is a bigger problem. She was outstanding as Jane Eyre; she had a hit in Alice in Wonderland; and now she has a vampire film with Jim Jarmusch and Tilda Swinton coming (she and Swinton play sisters—a reach, but intriguing). Born Polish but raised in Australia, Wasikowska has exceptional talent, but she needs to stop trying to be eighteen. As India Stoker she keeps a straight, forbidding face that could speak volumes with an understandable script. Matthew Goode moves like a man modeling clothes and he has the kind of smile that can turn nasty with one touch. He got this part when Colin Firth dropped out (take that as a shrewd move by Firth, who might have insisted on making Uncle Charlie a credible human being).