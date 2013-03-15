After a decisive victory in November and attendant surge in popularity, President Barack Obama’s post-election honeymoon appears to be coming to an end. A wave of recent polls show that his job approval ratings have dropped from their post-election peak, leading some to blame the sequester and others to speculate that the president has lost his “political capital,” presumably endangering his agenda. That's probably overstating things. While the decline certainly isn't good news for the White House, it's not entirely surprising, either. Presidents receive a post-election bounce, and it usually comes back down.

But if it continues to fall, especially as the 2014 midterms approach? That's a different story.

Eight surveys conducted this month show an average of 47 percent of Americans supporting the president’s performance, down from the mid-fifties in December. While some observers have attributed the fall to the sequester, which took effect March 1, many surveys, including Quinnipiac, Fox News, Pew Research, CBS, and Gallup, already showed the president's popularity slipping by February. And although the lack of a public outcry over sequestration has hurt the administration's chances of securing new revenue, it probably helped Obama's approval rating because the public tends to lose confidence in a president’s leadership when things aren’t going well, even if they don’t think he’s to “blame.”

The ratings' steady decline isn’t surprising. So long as Republicans remain uniformly dissatisfied with the president, Democrats need to be all but entirely unified for Obama’s approval ratings to eclipse 50 percent. Even support from 85 percent of Democrats, still an impressive show of party unity, wouldn't be enough to keep the rating above 50. (YouGov/Economist and Washington Post polls both show Obama down to 87 percent approval among Democrats, while McClatchy/Marist showed Obama at 82 percent.) With tepid economic growth and a never-ending stream of manufactured crises to diminish the public’s faith in Washington, Obama wasn't likely to maintain that kind of party unity. Even without those problems, it was only a matter of time before Obama's ratings returned to the upper forties, which is more or less where he's been for the last three years, with only the debt ceiling crisis causing his numbers to dip further. So it’s safe to assume that what we're witnessing is merely a modest correction rather than the beginning of a severe drop in support.