America likes immigrant stories. Chaplin’s The Immigrant (1916), The Godfather Part II (1974), Moscow on the Hudson (1984), Coming to America (1988), A Better Life (2011)—we see that moment, when anyone from anywhere else lands here, as the best day of the rest of their life. It’s where the American dream begins, no matter how it turns out. We don’t make too many movies about people who can’t wait to leave, whose first day somewhere else is the best day of the rest of their life. But that’s what The Quiet Man is.

Ford began shooting June 6, 1951, in rural Cong, Ireland. In Searching For John Ford, Joseph McBride writes, “His personal and professional allegiances thrown into turmoil by the cold war, he had lived for the past four years under the shadow of ideological fratricide. Like John Wayne’s Sean Thornton, who leaves America in revulsion after killing a man in the ring, Ford was in flight from violence, material success, and the unexpected consequences of the American Dream.”

Ford changed the name of Walsh’s small town to fictional Inisfree, a literary allusion to W.B. Yeats’s poem “The Lake Isle of Innisfree,” about a utopian Irish Shangri-La—an ironic hint as to what we’ll find there. In John Ford: The Man and His Films, Tag Gallagher writes, “Ford moves rapidly through an analysis of Inisfree society. We go from train station to countryside to town to church to pub, meeting trainmen, coachmen, priests, aristocrats, squires, the IRA, drinkers, field hands, Anglican clergy,” and then adds that the region "is a Third-world culture.”

Inisfree is indeed Third World, and Old World in its depiction of women. There is no electricity. It’s a rural, barely 20th century town. In America, Ford himself liked living such a life, getting away to Monument Valley, Arizona, where he shot many of his westerns. There, he lived in the desert and immersed himself in Native American culture, becoming an honorary member of the Navajo. His yacht, the Araner, provided similar escapes, allowing him to journey down the coast of Mexico, to Hawaii, or simply out at sea, away from troubles. Or sometimes, he’d just drink himself into oblivion until he could deal again.

We never see the U.S. in The Quiet Man, except for a single boxing flashback. But we learn that as boy in Pittsburgh, Sean was “living in a shack near the slag heaps.” He recalls the steel mills and their “pig iron furnaces so hot it makes a man forget his fear of hell,” and his late mother’s intense Irish nostalgia. His father died young. “Inisfree has become another word for heaven to me,” he tells the Widow Tillane (Margaret Natwick). Later, in flashback, we see the night his success as a boxer put blood on his hands when he accidentally killed an opponent in a rage.

That’s all we know of Sean’s American life—slag heaps, shacks, hellish heat, homesickness, blood money. For him, Ireland and America are literally heaven and hell. No one makes an anti-American speech. No one has to, Sean wants to be Irish. He wants an un-American life. It’s a subtle sort of screenwriting, this “smuggling,” one that marks Ford’s great films. This “smuggling” is exactly what the Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals hoped to warn the nation about. In Ayn Rand’s pamphlet for them, she wrote:

“The purpose of the Communists in Hollywood is not the production of political movies openly advocating Communism. Their purpose is to corrupt our moral premises by corrupting non-political movies—by introducing small, casual bits of propaganda into innocent stories—thus making people absorb the basic principles of Collectivism by indirection and implication.”

There’s not much Collectivist talk in The Quiet Man, but it’s safe to say that Ward Bond, John Wayne, and John Ford do a pretty bad job of preserving American ideals.

One of the consistent complaints about The Quiet Man is its use of Irish stereotypes. The Nation's Manny Farber wrote of its “tippling village cabby, the thick-headed, bellicose squire, and the jovial village priest who curses, jokes, and fishes from start to finish of the film.” True, but in that it’s Ford, a master ironist, there’s a little more to them. That “tippling village cabby,” the impish Micheleen Oge Flynn (Barry Fitzgerald), is a village IRA militant. “Well, it’s a nice soft night,” he sighs during an exit, “I think I’ll go join my comrades and talk a little treason.” The locals quickly disabuse Sean of the magical Ireland he imagines. “Inisfree is far from being heaven,” scoffs the Widow Tillane, who finds his sentimentality absurd. She sells him back his family cottage, which instantly makes him an enemy of the “bellicose” Squire Danaher (Victor McGlaglen), who also wants the land. Then Sean falls in love with Danaher’s sister Mary Kate (O’Hara) and he needs the squire’s permission to marry and … well, it’s complicated. Much more complicated, in fact, than Sean ever thought his dream would be, and soon his life is as bedeviled by money and fighting as it was in the U.S. The mistake is in assuming that low comedy indicates low ambition on Ford's part, any more than it does in Chaplin or Keaton.

At no point do the locals see Sean as one of them, no matter how Irish he fancies himself. He’s “the Yank,” “the American,” a wannabe. When Sean gives his house a new coat of paint, a local lady points out, “Only an American would have thought of emerald green.” Sean’s idyllic love-at-first-sight courtship with Mary Kate Danaher (harps actually play on O'Hara's entrance) turns into a complicated Gaelic ritual about dowry. It’s the money due her at her wedding, worth as much as his farm as estimated by some. In her mind, it means she comes to the marriage an economic equal, not a dependent. As she tells Sean on their wedding night, when she refuses to sleep with him, “Until I’ve got my dowry safe about me, I’m no married woman. I’m the servant I have always been, without anything of my own.”

Sean is the one who dreams of an Inisfree, not Ford, who knew Ireland. He knew it from his parents’ memories, studying history, and his visits beginning in 1921, when he brought money for his relatives in the IRA. He filmed Mother Machree (1928), The Informer (1935), The Plough and The Stars (1936). He populated his 19th century westerns with Irish-Americans, as privates and sergeants advancing from the bottom up. The Last Hurrah (1955) is about a 20th century Irish-American big city mayor, of Ford’s age, risen to the top yet full of scars and bitterness from a lifetime of discrimination, slights, and slurs. So why the lightweight comic types of The Quiet Man? Ford was making a movie about a man who finds American life lacking. Their charm sugarcoats it. He made them silly, broad, cartoonish at times, yet increasingly nuanced as the story develops, as Sean Thornton comes to see them as they are and becomes one of them.

Sean has to learn to live by rural Irish custom, and he does. In the end, his pacifism caves and he fights the Squire, a baptism by donnybrook. There’s no talk of taking Mary Kate back to the promised land of Pittsburgh. He’s doing all this because he knows he’s never going back. For all the people and movies Wayne called “un-American,” he never questioned this “phony art house film.” Ford most likely never discussed any of this with him. He was famously evasive about why he made his movies. “It’s no use asking me to talk about art,” he told journalist Lindsay Anderson while he visited the set. Ford denied even liking movies, telling him: “Christ, I hate pictures.” “I’ve worked with the best of them,” Wayne once said. “John Ford isn’t exactly a bum, is he? Yet he never gave me any manure about art. He just made movies and that's what I do.”

The Quiet Man wrapped, and the cast and crew returned home. Ford took a more hands-on approach in post-production than he usually did, fending off Herbert Yates’s ideas on title changes, editing, and cost cutting. It was slated for a September 1952 release. By October, Ford had left the country again, shooting Mogambo (1953) with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner in Africa.

Back home, John Wayne returned to his second career, rooting out subversives wherever he imagined them, like the July 1952 Republican National Convention. A supporter of far-right Senator Robert Taft of Ohio, Wayne was seen on the street shouting down an Eisenhower supporter with, "Why don't you get a red flag?" Later that month, Gary Cooper’s western High Noon, written by blacklisted writer Carl Foreman and directed by Fred “Tzinnemann,” was released. Hedda Hopper, pundit Westbrook Pegler, and Wayne denounced Foreman, who had moved to Europe. “I'll never regret having helped run Foreman out of this country!” Wayne said years later. Wayne regarded High Noon as “the most un-American thing I ever saw in my whole life.” In it, Cooper plays a sheriff turned down for help by a whole town when gunmen come to kill him. After Cooper kills off the gang, he tosses his badge in the dirt and quits. Wayne hated that ending, where an embittered tough guy turns his back on his community for good. Then again, you might say High Noon ends where The Quiet Man begins.

In August, The Quiet Man got a Los Angeles and New York release before going national in mid-September. Few critics took the movie seriously, not that Ford gave them any straight answers or manure about art. When The New York Times talked to him, he said his real name was “Sean Aloysius Feeney,” and the paper reported that he “admits that he has assiduously studied the Irish for forty years, that he doesn't know a thing about them and that he has ‘never met an Irishman’ with whom he could agree. All of which apparently doesn't make a bit of sense at all.” Rather than pursue it, the Times review simply raved about all the “fine bhoyos and colleens, a rollicking tale and the green, dewy countryside to come up with as darlin' a picture as we've seen this year.”

Ford’s high brow literary allusions and ironies simply went over their heads. “If am to believe what I saw in John Ford’s sentimental new film, The Quiet Man, practically everyone in Ireland is cute as a button,” Philip Hamburger wrote in The New Yorker. “The master who made The Informer appears to have fallen into a vat of treacle.” Farber saw “all the trusted hokums that are supposed to make the Irish so humorous-sympathetic.… But all of this padding of what is supposed to be an illusive, impressionistic study of a land and its people is disturbing because it becomes the underlying motive for the scenes, revealing the limited significance of every pub brawl, horse race, or pastoral event almost before the scene is underway.”

Well, yes, if a study of Ireland is the point, instead of a study of an unhappy American. When seen as a movie about Sean’s naturalization, these comic set pieces only grow in weight. Given the acid political climate, perhaps Ford was OK with the film not being written up as a movie about a man who can’t stand living in America. “Indeed, the film’s commercialism and intoxicating Technicolor tend to obscure its documentary and Brechtian aspects,” Tag Gallagher wrote.

That September, the American public embraced Sean’s farewell to the U.S. For all the bitterness over what Americanism meant, the 1950s were also a period of Civil Rights advancement, free speech expansion, higher education. Quite a few people were redefining what America meant to them, and it had nothing to do with communism. As Ford prepped The Quiet Man in spring 1951, Jack Kerouac finished his manuscript for On The Road. After his 1950 return from Paris, Miles Davis recorded Blue Period (1951).

The Quiet Man emerged as a top box-office earner and garnered five Oscar nominations. Accounts of The Quiet Man hasten to point out that Sean was never a U.S. citizen in the first place, or mistake him as an IRA exile. They give his bitterness about American life a pass, as if he was never really one of us. That’s not how everyone saw such people. Their loyalties as “aliens” were heavily scrutinized, something Ford understood and saw happening as his movie opened that month.

In September 1952, Chaplin sailed on the Queen Elizabeth to premiere Limelight (1952) in London. Mid-voyage, Chaplin learned that the Truman Administration had revoked his visa. “I say, ‘good riddance to bad company,'” crowed Hedda Hopper. Then, on April 15, 1953, Chaplin made a decision that stoked outrage. He announced that he did not want to come back. Like Sean, his prize-fighting career behind him, Chaplin found a small idyllic European village to live in, Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. Even those sympathetic to Chaplin, like Hopper’s gossip-columnist rival, Louella Parsons, chided his “arrogance and indifference to his adopted country.” “The very fact that Chaplin refrained from claiming the benefits of American citizenship suggests the viewpoint of an internationalist who scorns loyalty to any country as bourgeoisie or middleclass,” editorialized the Reading Eagle. Yes, “the very fact.” Unlike Chaplin, however, who made his critiques of the U.S. well known, Ford hid his away after World War II. Evasive in interviews, colluding with the far right MPA, he rarely allowed moments like his Screen Directors Guild speech, saving it all for his films.

The Quiet Man won Ford a fourth Oscar for directing, and Winton C. Hoch a second for cinematography. At the March 25, 1953 ceremony in Los Angeles, John Wayne accepted Ford’s Oscar because the director was still out of the country. Wayne repeated the favor for Gary Cooper, also absent, who won Best Actor for his performance in High Noon. As much as Wayne despised High Noon, and worked to blacklist its writer, an Oscar moment was an Oscar moment and his career always came first, so he strode up to accept Cooper’s Oscar for his landmark work of apparently un-American acting. Wayne even joked, "I'm going to go back and find my business manager, and agent, producer, and three-name writer and find out why I didn’t get High Noon instead of Cooper.”

Well, maybe they figured Wayne had already made his un-American movie for that year. At a time of loyalty oaths, blacklists, and outright hate, John Ford finally managed to make his “phony art house picture” about escaping the American Dream. Instead of fodder for pundits, cranks, and FBI files, it became a holiday staple, everybody’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day rom-com.