Derek Cianfrance's America

That title seems like an awkward bump for a moment—when I saw the film there were gasps in the audience at the shift. But it soon sinks in that the bump is organic, for this is a film about time and fathers and sons, as well as fear, compromise, hard luck lives, and the inexorable force of class, and whether or not anyone can ever get out of a place like Schenectady. It’s hard to think of another director working in America today who derives so much from the details of class and locality, or who is as interested in the trapped lives that seldom get into our movies. But in both this film and Blue Valentine, Gosling is a reject of the system who is sometimes overwhelmed by his inarticulate passion and anger. He loves his bike, his son, and Romina, but he still can’t cope. He resembles the ill-fated heroes in Nicholas Ray pictures such as They Live by Night, On Dangerous Ground, and In a Lonely Place.

A lot happens in the second half of The Place Beyond the Pines, and plenty of it has to do with the sons of Luke and Avery, who cross paths in the small city. They are both awkward kids overcome by their problems, but in the end Luke’s boy, Jason, does get out of Schenectady, on his bicycle. Though he never knew his father, he feels the passion for wheels. But Cianfrance looks at all his characters with respect, and with an eye for the unexpected. That doesn’t mean he dotes on them: his fondness made too much of the lovers in Blue Valentine. Or was it the way he urged his actors to live together so that they might seem natural on screen? In this film, I think, he has appreciated a broader canvas in which nearly everyone has weaknesses and a steady difficulty maintaining hope. Consider Romina. As the young woman she is as lovely but as harsh as Eva Mendes, though she is a better actress than Mendes has been before. The man she is living with is African American, decent, kind, and useful to Jason. But Mendes lets her looks go in fifteen years. It is makeup, of course, but it shows a startling lack of vanity in an actress who has usually been cast and photographed for exotic glamour.

Ryan Gosling seems to me, still, an un- resolved actor.

It is central to a film such as this that one notices the people and the actors. Cianfrance has a larger plan in mind, but first he wants us to know these characters. That begins with casting and the outstanding work from several familiar faces. On screen Ray Liotta has been nasty from the start, playing a lethal tease called “Ray” in Something Wild (1986). I don’t mean that Liotta is himself nasty—I don’t know and don’t care. But give him the part of a corrupt cop as dangerous as a criminal and he comes to life. Harris Yulin is seventy-five now, and a stage actor, too; but in movies he is one of those people I can never get enough of—remember him in Scarface, as the traitor in Clear and Present Danger, and the lover in Night Moves. Those are just three of 119 credits. As the judge here, he sits and listens, but he manages to suggest both the model he has been in Avery’s life and the source of weakness. Then there is Bruce Greenwood, not a known name, though a face you will recognize. He plays an officer in Internal Affairs and he is riveting in every scene he has. Like any working actor, he has done plenty of junk, and I’m sure he knows it—but what he sees here is the chance of a lifetime. He was JFK in Thirteen Days, and Jack Dunphy in Capote. He has 117 credits at the age of fifty-six, and he has never been better.

That is by no means all. Ben Mendelsohn plays the guy who gives Luke a job, and he leaves you fascinated by the discerning wastrel. Rose Byrne has not quite enough to do as Avery’s wife. The film would be richer if we saw more of their failure together. But then there is Dane DeHaan as Jason. He was one of the patients in “In Treatment,” and here he is twenty-six playing sixteenish. You will not forget him, and you may feel you have hardly seen a bitter-wise teenager as good since James Dean.