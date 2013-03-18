Not Dead Yet

"Conservatives are waking up to the terrible power of prosecutors," Pat Nolan, vice president of Prison Fellowship Ministries, said during a CPAC panel discussion. "The power we give to government to put somebody in prison is the greatest power we cede to government. Think about it. They take away your home, they take you away from your family, your work. You're placed in confinement with no choice over how where you live, with whom you associate, what you eat, and—in a very dangerous place—they strip you of your ability to defend yourself... Like any government agency, prisons have expanded like a bureaucracy." A bureaucracy full of union thugs, he adds later.

Arguments for prison reform are gaining steam among conservatives. Right on Crime has a long list of high-profile backers, and opposition to “overcriminalization” even made it into the 2012 GOP platform. They don’t talk much about how racial injustice is baked into the system—NRA president David Keene’s examples of the victims of excessive sentencing included Martha Stewart and former senator Ted Stevens, not Mumia Abu Jamal. Still, they do realize this is one small-government initiative that, unlike various Republican versions of entitlement reform, could broaden the party’s appeal to Hispanics and African Americans. "There are lots of communities across the country who would be surprised to know it was our movement that wanted to protect them," says Marc Levin, director of the Center for Effective Justice at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and organizer of the Right on Crime initiative.

But the death penalty? Levin isn't so sure.

While pushing for greater use of DNA evidence to prevent wrongful convictions, Right on Crime hasn't taken a position on capital punishment, since the fiscal impact is small compared to the prison system overall—executions are crazy expensive, but cost tens of millions per year rather than the tens of billions spent keeping people behind bars. "The death penalty is primarily a moral issue," Levin says. "The costs are truly secondary."

The same is true of Prison Fellowship Ministries, which told me that the death penalty debate was “well served” on both sides without them getting involved, and Americans United for Life, which isn’t going near it. Even though Legal Fellow Kelsey Hazzard says she's personally opposed to capital punishment, it's just not worth it for abortion rights activists to get involved. "It's on the decline in most states, so it doesn't have the same urgency as abortion," she says.

Hazzard has hit on a central challenge for the conservative anti-death penalty people: Perversely, the very fact that fewer executions happen every year means that very few Americans actually have contact with people in the system. Lack of personal experience makes capital punishment a harder cause for rallying voters than, say, gay rights or pot decriminalization—especially when taking a position either way could be divisive. That's true even with natural allies, like the younger libertarian followers of Rand Paul, who favors reforming the prison system.

"I don't know anybody who's been sentenced to death, but I do know a lot of gay people," says Edward King, director of programs and operations at Young Americans for Liberty. He says he's against the death penalty, but YAL hasn't taken a position. "It's one of those things where everyone has an opinion on it either way, but it's not something people vote on."

And so, even on an issue that can be argued in wholly conservative terms, the right may find itself unable to change a long-held position out of fear of how its dwindling base might react. That’s not just a disservice to the thousands of people—a disproportionate number of them black—still languishing on death row. It’s a disservice to a party that’s desperately in need of reinvention, but lacks the will and courage to bring it about.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified David Keene as president of the American Conservative Union. He is ACU's former president, and the current president of the NRA.