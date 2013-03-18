Not Dead Yet

A broader movement of conservatives has taken up some of those arguments to push for reform of the criminal justice system. Since 2010, a Texas-based group called Right on Crime has been making the conservative case for reduced sentencing, treatment over incarceration, and other longtime priorities of liberal reformers—all cast in terms of an out-of-control government spending wildly and stripping individual rights.

"Conservatives are waking up to the terrible power of prosecutors," Pat Nolan, vice president of Prison Fellowship Ministries, said during a CPAC panel discussion. "The power we give to government to put somebody in prison is the greatest power we cede to government. Think about it. They take away your home, they take you away from your family, your work. You're placed in confinement with no choice over how where you live, with whom you associate, what you eat, and—in a very dangerous place—they strip you of your ability to defend yourself... Like any government agency, prisons have expanded like a bureaucracy." A bureaucracy full of union thugs, he adds later.

Arguments for prison reform are gaining steam among conservatives. Right on Crime has a long list of high-profile backers, and opposition to “overcriminalization” even made it into the 2012 GOP platform. They don’t talk much about how racial injustice is baked into the system—NRA president David Keene’s examples of the victims of excessive sentencing included Martha Stewart and former senator Ted Stevens, not Mumia Abu Jamal. Still, they do realize this is one small-government initiative that, unlike various Republican versions of entitlement reform, could broaden the party’s appeal to Hispanics and African Americans. "There are lots of communities across the country who would be surprised to know it was our movement that wanted to protect them," says Marc Levin, director of the Center for Effective Justice at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and organizer of the Right on Crime initiative.