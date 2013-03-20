What Republicans Don't Understand About Rebranding

The implication, of course, is that the party is one successful rebranding away from reversing its fortunes. But the problem, brand strategists say, is that even the most brilliant marketing campaign won't accomplish much if it’s pushing a product that people don’t want. "If you're trying to deliver a new brand, you have to actually deliver something new, which requires drafting policies that represent this new brand that you're coming out with," says Matthew Quint, director of the Center on Global Brand Leadership at Columbia Business School. "The messaging is second."

Take Domino's Pizza, for example, which overhauled its entire recipe in response to terrible consumer reviews—and talked all about it. House Republicans reportedly invited the pizza chain's CEO to their two-day retreat, to learn from his experience in reviving the Domino’s brand. By insisting there's nothing wrong with the GOP's current offerings, it seems Priebus didn't quite take the most important part of Domino’s turnaround to heart: the new recipe. After all, the history of marketing is full of brands that failed to live up to advertising hype, like Oldsmobile, which even the catchiest jingles couldn't save.

There's another problem: The RNC probably isn't well positioned to rebrand the party anyway. There's another three and a half years before the GOP is due to issue its main substantive policy document—the party platform—which average citizens don't read anyway. In the meantime, they would need a fresh face to sell their new message. As much as the Democrats out-campaigned Republicans in 2008 and 2012 with their digital operation, they’ve also had a powerful spokesperson to sell their message: Barack Obama.