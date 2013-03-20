What Republicans Don't Understand About Rebranding

On Monday morning, after a four-month listening tour and a thousand op-eds about What Went Wrong, the Republican National Committee rendered its verdict: The GOP has an image problem. People see it as a stuffy old club of rich white people, one that’s out of touch with the lives of most Americans. "I think our policies are sound, but I think the way we communicate them can be a real problem," said RNC Chairman Reince Priebus this week, after presenting his 219-point “Growth and Opportunity Project” at the National Press Club. "It's a welcoming attitude that we need."

These days, much of the business world is about brand—that certain aura that surrounds a product, separating it from the rest. Like Apple, or Coca-Cola. We trust brands, identify with them, evangelize them both consciously and not. But this language has seeped into other arenas of American culture, from music to politics, such that artists and politicians are themselves brands—something to be marketed, like a product. And the consensus, since last year’s elections, has been that the entire Republican brand is in the gutter. Even Priebus admitted as much on Sunday, saying the party has “done a really lousy job of branding and marketing who we are."

The implication, of course, is that the party is one successful rebranding away from reversing its fortunes. But the problem, brand strategists say, is that even the most brilliant marketing campaign won't accomplish much if it’s pushing a product that people don’t want. "If you're trying to deliver a new brand, you have to actually deliver something new, which requires drafting policies that represent this new brand that you're coming out with," says Matthew Quint, director of the Center on Global Brand Leadership at Columbia Business School. "The messaging is second."

Take Domino's Pizza, for example, which overhauled its entire recipe in response to terrible consumer reviews—and talked all about it. House Republicans reportedly invited the pizza chain's CEO to their two-day retreat, to learn from his experience in reviving the Domino’s brand. By insisting there's nothing wrong with the GOP's current offerings, it seems Priebus didn't quite take the most important part of Domino’s turnaround to heart: the new recipe. After all, the history of marketing is full of brands that failed to live up to advertising hype, like Oldsmobile, which even the catchiest jingles couldn't save.