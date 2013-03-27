Luciano and his wife have their stand in a lovely old piazza in Naples, and there they also run a gentle scam with housewives involving kitchen appliances. Luciano’s restless mind is now attracted by what he hears of a gigantically popular reality TV show called "Big Brother." It has already made some entrants rich, and the show is looking for more. Luciano is struck. He goes to Rome and manages to get an audition. We don’t see it, but he is sure he did well, and he returns to Naples certain that he will hear back from the reality people. He is so certain, in fact, that his own reality begins to crumble. He thinks every phone call is from them. He so surely sees riches ahead that he even starts to give away the furniture in his apartment because he will not need it. Worse, he even fantasizes that a cricket that gets into his home—none has been there before—is a sort of spy sent by the TV people. Remonstrations and pleas from Maria and friends do not help. He finally goes to Rome, unsummoned, and makes his way into the TV headquarters. There reality occurs.

Matteo Garrone, the director whose Gomorrah dealt with the gangsters of Naples, here turns to legal disorder—the fantasies with which TV teases ordinary lives. Garrone has a feeling for sweep and color, and he makes Luciano a pathetic victim of the unrealities with which TV can beset us. His rendering of this story of modern dislocation is made all the more telling because much of it takes place against solid, very old backgrounds.

Luciano is convincingly played by Aniello Arena, with growing fervor, and Arena’s is a story that rivals the picture he is in. It is an additional chunk of reality. Arena is a life-term prisoner in Italy, and has already been in prison for twenty years, sentenced for his part in a 1991 shootout. In prison he began to act, was seen by some visitors, and eventually landed this role. He was let out of prison every morning and returned at night, after a day’s work on the film. Questions arise. For instance, is there a warden who reads a screenplay before Arena is granted permission to be in it? In any event, the whole process is extraordinary and marks a humane bent in Italy’s prison rules.