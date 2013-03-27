Luciano is convincingly played by Aniello Arena, with growing fervor, and Arena’s is a story that rivals the picture he is in. It is an additional chunk of reality. Arena is a life-term prisoner in Italy, and has already been in prison for twenty years, sentenced for his part in a 1991 shootout. In prison he began to act, was seen by some visitors, and eventually landed this role. He was let out of prison every morning and returned at night, after a day’s work on the film. Questions arise. For instance, is there a warden who reads a screenplay before Arena is granted permission to be in it? In any event, the whole process is extraordinary and marks a humane bent in Italy’s prison rules.

Sexual traffic and sexual slavery have been subjects of numerous recent films—documentaries, mostly—from Asian and European countries. Those subjects could hardly be more cruel, but we couldn’t always feel sure that the motives behind those films were free of exploitation. Now comes Eden, an American film that seems as seriously intended and free of salaciousness as possible while still giving the subject its appropriate shock. Eden is an enacted film but, we are assured, is based on fact. Those facts are actually a bit dizzying.

This is the story of a Korean teenager named Hyun Jae who was brought to this country by her parents and in 1994 is working at her father’s shop in New Mexico. One day she goes with with a girlfriend to a bar and, spotting an attractive young man in a fireman’s uniform, sits down for a drink with him. After a while he offers to drive her home, and, impressed by his niceness, she accepts. En route, he parks, strips off his (fake) uniform coat, and rapes her. He binds and gags her. Then he delivers her to two men waiting out in the vast countryside. Obviously she had been spotted as a prime victim. Those men deliver her to two other men farther in the countryside, and in some sort of dispute, one of the two new men shoots the first two. All these events happen as if they were normal business transactions. The shooter is a man named Bob Gault, who is also a federal marshal. His presence eventually helps to explain how this business can go on.

The girl, who is soon renamed Eden, is taken to an establishment, a camp, consisting of a few buildings and a row of what look like one-car garages—at least fifteen of them. Each of them is a bunk for a girl, locked. The place is well set up with attendants, including a few female medical aides. The girls are kept slightly drugged by those women, and in other ways are handled slyly. At one point each of the girls is given a kitten. Soon enough Eden learns that she and the other girls are to work as prostitutes, there or on outside dates. They are kept from fleeing or even complaining to patrons by Bob, who promises to deal with their families if they make trouble. We even see Eden and some others taken to a university frat house and brought back.





Eventually more murder occurs, and Eden manages to escape with another girl. Not leaving us, however, without questions. The camp is large, and even though it is out in the countryside, did no one ever think to investigate it? Were none of the girls ever searched for by police? Some assurance comes from Bob, who is played by Beau Bridges with such a congenial air of neighborliness that he doubtlessly found ways to handle questioners. A quite moving performance comes from Jamie Chung as Eden, repulsion sliding into fearful acceptance without the extinction of hope. The director was Megan Griffiths, who has kept the film reportorial rather than exploitative, and she wrote the screenplay with Richard B. Phillips.