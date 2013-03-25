What Tim Geithner Could Have Learned From Cyprus

Recall that in October of 2008, about two weeks after Lehman Brothers collapsed, Congress passed the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), which took $700 billion in taxpayer money and set it aside for the banks. In theory, at least, there were other options. For example, the government could have foisted a few hundred billion in losses (known as “haircuts”) onto the failing banks’ investors—specifically their unsecured bondholders, which are roughly analogous to wealthy depositors in the case of Cyprus—so that taxpayers didn’t have to put up the cash.

Now, let’s not overstate the point. Big U.S. banks are a wee bit more important to the global economy than the two major banks in Cyprus. And, at the time, the entire U.S. financial system was on the ropes. Had the government decided against a big bailout and chosen to haircut the bank’s bondholders instead, it would have accelerated the panic and likely triggered a financial apocalypse. I’m not suggesting this was the way to go. There’s no justice in kneecapping bankers and bondholders if you end up destroying the economy for everyone else.

But even after the initial system-wide panic passed, a few massive firms—such as Citigroup and AIG—looked like they’d need ever-greater piles of cash to soak up their red ink. At that point, a growing number of economists (and even some top administration officials) thought the best way to deal with their losses wasn’t to keep hitting up taxpayers. It was to squeeze the companies’ bondholders. But the government—namely Treasury secretary Tim Geithner, who had the final say here—disagreed. “We’re not going to do it,” he told an aide. “It would hurt our credibility deeply.” Instead, in late February 2009, he effectively put the taxpayers on the hook for additional bailouts, releasing a joint statement with the Fed pledging to “preserve the viability of systemically important financial institutions.” Translation: We’ll do what it takes to protect the bondholders.