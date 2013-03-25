What Tim Geithner Could Have Learned From Cyprus

Oy, Cyprus. Here’s a brief history of the Mediterranean island that’s trying its best to tank the markets: In the 1980s, Cyprus largely got out of the export business that had sustained it and retooled around services, especially the financial variety. Over the next few decades, foreign money began pouring in, specifically from Russia, which was minting billionaires at a rate that only a huge kleptocracy could manage. Today, Cypriot banks house around 70 billion euros worth of deposits, a breathtaking sum given that the country’s entire GDP is only 18 billion.

With all that money sloshing around, the Cypriots naturally got careless. (Quick: try to summon an image of an anal-retentive banker. My guess is he or she won’t live in the eastern Mediterranean.) They piled into Greek government bonds—in retrospect, not the world’s safest investment. They diversified into real estate, inflating a housing bubble that recently popped. (Who could have foreseen it?) The country’s two main banks are now drowning in losses. They need a bailout the size of the country’s entire economy to stay afloat, a sum that would translate to about $16 trillion in the United States.

As you reflect on precisely how a government could screw its average citizens in order to shield its banking elite, consider this: It’s pretty damn similar to the way we bailed out our own banks.

Even so, Cyprus didn’t truly go off the rails until a little over a week ago, when it petitioned its fellow Euro-using countries for the cash it needs to save its banks. The Europeans were only willing to pony up about two-thirds of the money, insisting that Cyprus bank depositors provide the rest. This was a semi-reasonable condition, since it was all that hot foreign money that fueled the country’s lending binge in the first place. Except that Cyprus’s political class wasn’t quite willing to alienate the Russians who stashed their money in the country.

So, rather than hitting up the oligarchs for the 6 billion euros they needed, the Cypriot government decided to split the burden roughly 60-40 between the oligarchs and ordinary citizens. That’s right: Thanks to the accident of their residency, Cypriot teachers and cops and doctors would see their hard-earned savings confiscated—savings that were supposedly insured—in order to lighten the load on a bunch of dodgy Russian moneymen. If it seemed like the most cartoonish caricature of an unfair bailout, well, that’s because it basically was.