This is a real concern, and one worth considering in greater detail. We know that a Court decision about an issue intensifies opinions about that issue; there is evidence that state court gay marriage decisions have done exactly this. But there is reason to think that the reaction of an intense minority might not be quite so significant. One reason: Just as there has been a shift in preferences about gay marriage over the past two decades, there has also been the shift in the intensity of these preferences. It used to be the case that opponents felt much more strongly than supporters. It was easy to organize state ballot initiatives banning gay marriage because so many opponents of marriage equality were motivated to go door-to-door, solicit signatures, and organize rallies. These days, supporters of gay marriage care more deeply than foes, with one poll indicating that only about one-third of Americans are strongly opposed to gay marriage. There might not be enough strong opponents enough to create the political or social momentum to do something about an unfavorable Court ruling, even in a small number of states.

Moreover, if conservative elites are unwilling to take the lead in opposing gay marriage while the case is before the Court, there’s reason to doubt that many of them would take the lead after a decision is issued. It could be that gay marriage becomes an easier target once the Court is associated with it, but without a drastic change in how conservative elites are behaving, it would be difficult for any motivated citizens to do much.

Of course, the high drama surrounding these cases could well fizzle in the months ahead. Both cases present the Court with opportunities to avoid reaching the most controversial question about the constitutional status of gay marriage, in part because only the Proposition 8 case directly asks the Court whether all states must issue marriage licenses to gay couples.