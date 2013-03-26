Since polls dating back to 2010 have consistently suggested that most Americans support gay marriage, our study suggests that a positive Court decision would make this majority even more motivated to take to the streets to do something about it. In dark or light blue states, or even in purple states, that greater motivation might in turn create even greater legislative energies not just to protect gay marriage but also to pursue other causes important to the gay rights movement, like employment discrimination legislation.

Let’s now consider how a strong Court decision would affect those who are opposed to gay marriage. At least some research suggests that the Court might be able to convince opponents about the merits of gay marriage, turning them into supporters. The evidence is mixed: Some studies characterize the Court’s power to shape opinion as “potent;” others suggest a more “limited” power. On this particular issue, though, there are reasons to think the Court’s power might be closer to the potent end of the spectrum. Because opinions on gay marriage have proved so malleable, a ruling by a relatively respected institution like the Court might be especially convincing.

It used to be the case that opponents felt much more strongly than supporters. No more.

One potential factor: The role of the conservative establishment. Will right-wing opinion leaders establish a narrative declaring that, say, the ruling is an example of unelected judges upending traditional values? Perhaps. But in the past few months, many leading conservatives have not been making the rounds of newspapers and television programs to argue against gay marriage. Quite the contrary. A Politico story last week reported that the Republican elite widely favors marriage equality. The Republican lawyer who argued for President George W. Bush in Bush v. Gore and later became his Solicitor General, Ted Olson, will be arguing for gay marriage in front of the Court. Leading Republican business and political figures filed an amicus brief before the Court arguing in favor of gay marriage.

Of course, people don’t always follow the lead of the partisan elite—and those elites are hardly unanimous. The most legitimate concern about a pro-gay marriage ruling is not that there will be a majority or even widespread backlash, but that there will be an intense, regionally concentrated backlash motivated by the provocation of the Court’s decision. Because antipathy towards same-sex marriage tends to be geographically concentrated, this could mean that a small number of state governors and legislatures work to undermine the decision. In other words, life might be better in Manhattan or even Michigan, but it could be much worse in Mississippi.

This is a real concern, and one worth considering in greater detail. We know that a Court decision about an issue intensifies opinions about that issue; there is evidence that state court gay marriage decisions have done exactly this. But there is reason to think that the reaction of an intense minority might not be quite so significant. One reason: Just as there has been a shift in preferences about gay marriage over the past two decades, there has also been the shift in the intensity of these preferences. It used to be the case that opponents felt much more strongly than supporters. It was easy to organize state ballot initiatives banning gay marriage because so many opponents of marriage equality were motivated to go door-to-door, solicit signatures, and organize rallies. These days, supporters of gay marriage care more deeply than foes, with one poll indicating that only about one-third of Americans are strongly opposed to gay marriage. There might not be enough strong opponents enough to create the political or social momentum to do something about an unfavorable Court ruling, even in a small number of states.