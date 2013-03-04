Will the End of Race-Based Affirmative Action Improve Diversity?

I grew up in rural, red Oklahoma, where the biggest industries are oil, ag, meth, and the Southern Baptist Church. Although the church finally voted to renounce its past support for slavery in 1995, the year I left for college, it's fair to say that the locals have not been so quick to embrace affirmative action. I understand why. Neither my classmates nor I had ever been to South Central L.A. or the South Side of Chicago, but we had all seen “The Cosby Show.” We resented a system that seemed to extend a helping hand to such people, in their beautiful brick houses, while we remained the butts of every joke about trailer houses and tornadoes.

I later realized I had the test scores to go to college nearly anywhere in the country, but at the time I applied to only three schools, all within two hours of home: Oklahoma State, the University of Oklahoma, and Oral Roberts, which I considered an elite institution, largely because the students were forced to wear ties.

In short, I was in the same position as the lower-income students that Caroline Hoxby and Christopher Avery described in a paper last month at the Brookings Institution. (The paper was also the subject of a buzzed-about New York Times article.) Most of these students never consider an elite college because they've never met anyone from such a place or because they think the cost would be prohibitive. Selective institutions also don't do much to change such perceptions, either, focusing their outreach in only 15 urban areas.

All this might change if the Supreme Court overturns race-based affirmative action. This spring the Court will deliver its verdict for Fisher v. University of Texas, a case that, according to The New York Times will determine if Texas “is allowed to use affirmative action.” Last week, the Court announced it would hear another case, Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, to determine if a voter initiative that bans racial preferences in admissions to Michigan’s public universities violates the equal protection clause.