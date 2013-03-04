Will the End of Race-Based Affirmative Action Improve Diversity?

In short, I was in the same position as the lower-income students that Caroline Hoxby and Christopher Avery described in a paper last month at the Brookings Institution. (The paper was also the subject of a buzzed-about New York Times article.) Most of these students never consider an elite college because they've never met anyone from such a place or because they think the cost would be prohibitive. Selective institutions also don't do much to change such perceptions, either, focusing their outreach in only 15 urban areas.

All this might change if the Supreme Court overturns race-based affirmative action. This spring the Court will deliver its verdict for Fisher v. University of Texas, a case that, according to The New York Times will determine if Texas “is allowed to use affirmative action.” Last week, the Court announced it would hear another case, Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, to determine if a voter initiative that bans racial preferences in admissions to Michigan’s public universities violates the equal protection clause.

A successful educational system must also do more than recognize talent and success.

If these cases strike down race-based affirmative action, colleges and universities may be forced to broaden outreach efforts in a way that could be healthy for the educational system as a whole, introducing new forms of diversity to campuses where a multiracial student population can belie economic homogeneity. It might even reduce resentment among those whose primary experience of racial diversity comes from television. We've seen, for example, that people who know a gay couple are far more likely to support gay marriage than those who don't (call it the Rob Portman effect). Could the same apply to people who experience affirmative action in their own communities and families rather than as an abstract bogey? Elizabeth Aries's research implies that the comparison holds, as 62 percent of low-income white students who benefit from Amherst College's outreach programs also report a growing appreciation for racial diversity during their time on campus.