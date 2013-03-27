A Delay on Gay Marriage Isn't a Defeat

So Gay, Inc. wins again. The establishment institutions of the gay legal movement, like Mary Bonauto’s Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders and Evan Wolfson’s Freedom to Marry, long ago decided that the first gay marriage case to go to the Supreme Court should be a narrow challenge. They chose to attack the worst provisions of the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which strip same sex couples like the plaintiff Edie Windsor legally married in their states, of all federal benefits. Windsor sought no nationwide ruling that the Constitution requires all states to marry gay couples. No gay Brown or Roe. No David Boies or Ted Olson. Just a small swipe at a bigoted statute that costs gay couples millions of dollars in extra income taxes every year.

The best part about the cautious strategy is that it invokes an interest that conservatives purport to care about: states rights. DOMA defining marriage as heterosexual-only is the sole federal law that takes the definition of marriage away from the states, where it has resided since the founding of the Republic. Not surprisingly, it was the states rights aspect of the argument that attracted the respectful attention of everyone’s favorite swing justice, the mercurial Anthony Kennedy on Wednesday.

Kennedy’s demeanor stands in sharp contrast to Tuesday, when he seemed clearly unhappy about having to decide the star-studded California gay marriage case. In the aftermath of the passage of the antigay marriage Prop 8 in California, a substantial number of gay activists decided that what they called “Gay, Inc.” was moving too slowly and deferentially to challenge the remaining barriers to gay rights. In a famous incident, Chad Griffin, current president of the Human Rights Campaign, and others joined forces to recruit the conservative lawyer Ted Olson to make a direct challenge to the California law, with the hope of scoring the gay Brown.

However, it seemed unlikely on Tuesday that they would score it. Why did we agree to review this, Kennedy asked his colleagues, during the argument on Prop 8, “in a case where the opinion is very narrow … and you're doing so in a case where there's a substantial question on standing[?] I just wonder if the case was properly granted.”