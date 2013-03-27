A Delay on Gay Marriage Isn't a Defeat

Naim came one year after Brown. Brought by a visionary lawyer, David Carliner, who later won the first gay employment discrimination case, Naim would have forced the Court to decide the hottest racial issue as the nation was just digesting Brown. Even so, four of the justices argued vociferously to take it. When the Court finally rejected it, Justice Warren drafted but did not publish a scathing dissent. In the racially riven 1950s, the Court was hoarding its institutional capital.

Carliner, like Boies and Olson, simply demanded that the state of Virginia come to court and make arguments a court could consider. In Hollingsworth v. Perry, the result was the defendants’ stunningly unpersuasive evidentiary record, culminating when their own lawyer said he could think of no harm gay marriage might cause. Naim reduced the defendants to relying on the indefensible factual basis for the discriminatory scheme, in that case, eugenic “science.” Carliner stood up to and named the anti-miscegenation regime of the states of the Old Confederacy, and, within a decade, they were essentially the only states left with such laws. Naim also fueled the scathing criticism of the Court’s actions by Gerald Gunther, who would go on to be the most influential constitutional scholar of his generation. And Earl Warren, just appointed to the Court, used the arguments he had honed in Naim to produce the opposite result twelve years later in Loving.

Similarly in Poe v. Ullman, Justice Harlan’s dissent from the Court’s standing decision was a rough draft for his opinion four years later in Griswold, and, indeed, is one of the most-cited and influential opinions in the modern era. If the Court votes to duck on Perry, it may very well happen that Justice Ginsburg will write a similarly persuasive dissent. This feminist luminary cannot be pleased to see her egalitarian writings about the abortion case used to urge the Court, as several legal commentators have done, to withhold equal protection from another disadvantaged group like gay and lesbian people. Although she says she is staying on, time passes, and she is unlikely to see another case of this magnitude directly in the area of her legacy.