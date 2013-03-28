How to Close the Tech Industry's Gender Gap

Universal computer science isn't just a good thing for gender balance in the field. It's good for everybody: Computing jobs are the highest-paid fast-growing sector in the U.S. economy, and a critical way for America to maintain its competitiveness. Even for those who don't become software developers, knowing the basics of how gadgets and the Internet work—and how to tinker with them, if necessary—unlocks a whole range of capabilities for people in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and just about any small business one can imagine. If you can code a website, make an app, or gather and analyze vast amounts of data—or even know enough to realize what to ask of a trained professional—you’re already far ahead of the competition.

And yet, the American education system doesn't seem to have realized it. For all the talk about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Manufacturing (STEM) education, the number of computer science classes taught in high schools has actually declined in recent years. Where they exist, they rarely count towards graduation. A Congressional effort to fund computer science education in the states fizzled last year, and hasn't been reintroduced. The latest iteration of the Common Core Standards, which drives curriculum development in the states, makes only glancing reference to programming.

"I come across educator after educator who has been fighting, talking to their legislature, talking to their principals. It's falling on deaf ears. It's stupid. Stupid. It's mind boggling," says Farmer. "What we have realized is that we can't fix computing for girls without committing to fixing computer science for all students, because it's just not there. We're just squandering the resources of the United States at a massive scale, because we are literally screwing our kids by not giving them twenty-first century skills."