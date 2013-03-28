How to Close the Tech Industry's Gender Gap

Over the past few years, Zamansky—along with a few local tech executives, like Union Square Ventures' Fred Wilson, who've encountered legions of his graduates—has been pushing the city to adopt his model. He's offered to host and train teachers so they can adapt his introductory course for their schools, and advocated for the creation of a kind of mini-Stuyvesant that would offer rigorous courses in computer science, but enough electives so that kids could thrive even if they decided the field wasn't for them.

Instead, the city’s Department of Education started the very small Academy for Software Engineering along with the early-college P-Tech school, and announced a pilot program that will launch in 20 schools next fall and reach a few thousand students by 2016. Ultimately, despite celebrating technology in every aspect of its governance, the city isn't sure it wants to make computer science a core requirement at all.

"I don't think we're ready to decide that," said Josh Thomases, who's overseeing the tech expansion for the Department of Education. "If we can provide additional resources"—the pilot is funded by a one-time $1 million donation from Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charitable foundation—"I don't think 20 programs and two schools is where we should stop."

That's certainly not nothing. But it's far from the kind of systemic change that might be possible by simply replicating a proven program in as many schools as possible, and Zamansky is frustrated. "After hearing what these people want to do, it's going to screw things up even more," he says. "To be honest, I've given up on the school system." Accordingly, he's started a non-profit that will run after-school programs for kids outside Stuyvesant's walls. But he knows that's not the best way to bring kids off the sidelines either. "I also have no illusions about what I'm trying to do outside the school system, because as soon as you're outside the school system, people have to come to you," he says. "These pop-up programs are all well meaning, but they're not game changers."

And those are just the struggles facing New York, one of most tech-forward cities in the nation. Other places, where the potential impact of the tech industry isn't as keenly felt, are much worse off.

Take Kansas, where the education establishment thought it already had computing covered through vocational courses in typing and Microsoft Office. When the state’s Board of Regents realized that most kids learn basic computer skills through other courses, it cut the "computer technology" requirement altogether, instead of updating it to include actual code. (What the board didn’t realize is that many high schools, realizing its students were literate with computers, used the requirement to develop courses involving computer science.)

"Most people think that our kids are coming out of childhood with computer skills that are relevant and useful," says Tabitha Hogan, who teaches in a district an hour south of Wichita, Kansas and leads the state's Computer Science Teachers Association chapter. "That's what's hurting us. They might be savvy enough to do something quickly with their friends in social media, but not to really develop their own ideas."

Also, it's hard for Kansans to understand why computer science is useful when Google doesn't employ thousands of residents and your town doesn’t have a culture of entrepreneurship. "It's different here in Kansas, because students and parents don't really don't see it as a viable career choice," Hogan says. "The promise of tech for rural America really hasn't come through yet." And why would a state education department want to prepare kids for jobs they'll have to go out of state to get?

There’s a litany of other obstacles: It's nearly impossible to get trained computer scientists to take a teacher's salary, when they could be making so much more in the private sector (not an obstacle you have, for example, with English teachers). "Technology" budgets go toward buying iPads and other hardware rather than training in how to understand it. Schools on squeezed budgets are already cutting courses people are accustomed to, like music and art; convincing them to do implement a new field of study isn’t easy.

When getting computer science into core curricula is still so far away, advocates are stuck with half measures. In Los Angeles, a National Science Foundation–funded partnership has developed a curriculum that involves aggressively reaching out to both girls and students of color, as well as making lessons relevant to their lives. Non-profits like Girls Who Code and Code.org are connecting tech professionals with kids on the ground, as well as raising awareness that everybody should know about the guts of their smartphones, rather than just how to use them.

If there's hope for comprehensive computer science education, it's in the individual teachers that talk their schools and their districts into giving it a try—like Tammy Pirmann, who was a computer consultant before becoming a teacher in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, eight years ago. She convinced her district to swap out its old keyboarding class for one that met the Computer Science Teachers Association standards, and used the time she had for professional development to train other teachers to handle it. Our of last year's graduating class of 150 kids, eleven are majoring in computer science in college—and four of them are girls.

It's tiny compared to New York City, and the classes aren't as advanced as the ones Zamansky's high-performing students take. But at least Pirmann's kids will have a route into the profession that's changing the world as we know it, rather than passively consuming the wonders it creates. "I have ninth graders who truly believe it's all magical," Pirmann says. "The apps fairy delivers apps."

It's not too much to expect that all kids should know that such things are man-made, and that making them is within their reach. Only then can we change perceptions about what kind of person studies computer science and rectify the field’s stubborn gender imbalance, along with its attendant sexist flare-ups. Ultimately, the only thing that solves the problem of too few women is more women. Giving all girls a chance to see if they’re interested is the best way to start. Maybe, one day, “nerd” will no longer be gender specific.