Flip-Flopping Federalists

At the Supreme Court yesterday, after the oral arguments in U.S. v. Windsor, the immediate reaction was that opponents of the Defense of Marriage Act had done an effective job in persuading the Court to strike it down. “Final update: #scotus 80% likely to strike down #doma. J Kennedy suggests it violates states’ rights; 4 other Justices see as gay rights,” tweeted SCOTUSblog. But as I walked out of the courtroom, the impression among several of my fellow spectators in the press gallery was that both Solicitor General Donald Verrilli and Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer for Edie Windsor, weren’t adequately prepared for the questions—posed not only by Justice Anthony Kennedy, but also Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Antonin Scalia—about whether DOMA violates states' rights.

Verrilli, of course, was in a tough spot: As solicitor general for the U.S., he can’t embrace a definition of federalism that would seriously limit Congress’ power. But if Kaplan had pressed the federalism objections to DOMA more firmly and proactively, she might have had a better chance of winning the votes not only of Kennedy, but also of the federalism four—Roberts, Scalia, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas—who embraced a radically limited vision of Congress’ power to regulate health care reform in the Obamacare case last June.

The fact that the conservative justices would be interested in the argument that DOMA violates states rights shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Last week, George F. Will wrote a column in the Washington Post concluding that “DOMA is an abuse of federalism” because it is not “'necessary and proper' for the exercise of a constitutionally enumerated congressional power.” Will cited an amicus brief filed by federalism scholars, including Randy Barnett, the intellectual architect of the constitutional challenge to Obamacare, that made an argument similar to the one Barnett had made in the health care case: There is a “difference between a government with a general police power and a government of limited and enumerated powers,” the scholars write.

In the Supreme Court oral argument, Justices Kennedy, Roberts, and Scalia, seemed to be asking questions directly from the federalism scholars’ brief. The brief declared: “DOMA is not a narrow statute that applies only to federal benefit schemes. It indiscriminately governs all federal statutes and programs and affects more than 1100 federal statutes, many of which have nothing to do with the power of the purse.” In the argument on the merits of DOMA, Kennedy’s first question to Paul Clement, the attorney defending the law, echoed this concern. “Well, [DOMA] applies to over what, 1,100 federal laws … which in our society means that the federal government is intertwined with the citizens' day-to-day life, you are at—at real risk of running in conflict with what has always been thought to be the essence of the state police power, which is to regulate marriage, divorce, custody.”