Flip-Flopping Federalists

The fact that the conservative justices would be interested in the argument that DOMA violates states rights shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Last week, George F. Will wrote a column in the Washington Post concluding that “DOMA is an abuse of federalism” because it is not “'necessary and proper' for the exercise of a constitutionally enumerated congressional power.” Will cited an amicus brief filed by federalism scholars, including Randy Barnett, the intellectual architect of the constitutional challenge to Obamacare, that made an argument similar to the one Barnett had made in the health care case: There is a “difference between a government with a general police power and a government of limited and enumerated powers,” the scholars write.

In the Supreme Court oral argument, Justices Kennedy, Roberts, and Scalia, seemed to be asking questions directly from the federalism scholars’ brief. The brief declared: “DOMA is not a narrow statute that applies only to federal benefit schemes. It indiscriminately governs all federal statutes and programs and affects more than 1100 federal statutes, many of which have nothing to do with the power of the purse.” In the argument on the merits of DOMA, Kennedy’s first question to Paul Clement, the attorney defending the law, echoed this concern. “Well, [DOMA] applies to over what, 1,100 federal laws … which in our society means that the federal government is intertwined with the citizens' day-to-day life, you are at—at real risk of running in conflict with what has always been thought to be the essence of the state police power, which is to regulate marriage, divorce, custody.”

Roberts pressed the federalism objection with Verrilli, asking him whether a congressional decision to expand the definition of marriage would violate states rights: