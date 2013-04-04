As the Republican rout in the 2010 midterms loomed, official Washington had already assigned much of the blame to President Barack Obama’s half-hearted support for imperiled congressional Democrats. Two months before the election, Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen wrote in Politico:

It’s hard to talk to any House Democratic operative these days without getting an earful about how politically tone deaf this White House has been… They all speak to a much broader feeling among House Democrats that they have walked the plank on many tough votes for Obama—and gotten very little in return. “They’ll say they did everything that he asked them to do, he didn't do enough to help them fundraising-wise, he didn’t do enough to focus on the economy and his overall message was bad,” said a top Democratic official.

This story line hardened after the wipeout: Obama was an above-it-all loner, too fixated on his own legacy and airy “new politics” notions to engage in the hard work of helping his fellow Democrats get and stay elected. In a representative critique, Maureen Dowd lamented that the aloof Obama lacked the capacity for basic political tussle possessed by Bill Clinton, who “often manages to show the current president just how the game should be played.”

Flash forward to this week, as Obama embarks on a trip to California to raise money for House Democrats, the first of 14 fundraisers he’s holding this year for the Democratic Party, up from only five that he held in 2009. Is this a sign that he learned a lesson from the 2010 disaster and the lashing he received afterward, and is determined to do better in his second midterm election? No—that would be too consistent a reaction for the Beltway. Obama’s fundraising—doing what he was slammed for not doing enough of four years ago—is now proof of his hypocritical betrayal of his principles. As the Washington Post put it Wednesday, in a critical report that was quickly seized on by Republicans:

Obama’s strategy has been viewed as an insurance policy against a Republican-controlled House that has shown little interest in supporting major pieces of his second-term agenda. But if his target is the GOP, Obama himself has become the target of one-time allies in the open-government watchdog community who are disillusioned by the president’s reluctance to fully embrace the campaign finance reform he once vowed to make a top priority…. “It is an unbelievable irony that he has typified the permanent campaign fundraising, but at the same time was the one who said he would clean up Washington,” said Ellen Miller, executive director of the Sunlight Foundation, an open-government advocacy group.

The frustration of the campaign finance reformers is justified. For all his “new politics” talk in the 2008 campaign, and his subsequent tongue-lashing of the Supreme Court justices seated before him at his 2010 State of the Union address for their Citizens United ruling eviscerating campaign contribution limits, Obama has put precious little effort into overhauling the system. After some initial reluctance, he gave his go-ahead last year to one of the super PACs allowed by Citizens United, saying it would be foolish to unilaterally disarm against the unlimited fundraising deployed on the other side. Just recently, he infuriated reformers again with the creation of an entity, Organizing for Action, that will raise unlimited funds in support of his agenda. While the group will disclose its major donors, a crucial distinction from other so-called “social welfare” groups like the Karl Rove-founded Crossroads GPS, it’s understandable for reformers to be anxious about this expanded use of the unlimited-contribution model.