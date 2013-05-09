So Diane dies, and everyone grows older. Sometimes, in fun and teasing, the other kids told Sarah that she didn’t look much like her father (though it is clear that those two are very close). This meshes vaguely with stories Sarah had heard that her mother might have had a fling during Toronto. So in the spirit of daughter and documentarian, Sarah begins to be a detective of her own history, taking camera and tape recorder wherever she goes. One possibility is that another actor in Toronto might have been her father, but while it is clear that the actor, Geoff, was fond of Diane, he rules himself out as Dad. Then Sarah learns that during her stay in Montreal, Diane was keeping company with a man named Harry Gulkin. He was a political activist and a figure in theater and film. He actually produced Lies My Father Told Me (1975), which was also nominated for a screenplay Oscar.

Harry admits to Sarah that, yes, he and Diane were lovers and that he is indeed her father. There are DNA tests that establish it beyond a doubt. Harry had asked Diane to stay with him and the new baby in Montreal, but she had gone back to Michael in Toronto where family life had resumed with a lie or a concealed truth. No one else in the family knew about Harry.

You may think that I have told you too much, enough to spoil the film. I don’t think so, but I have to set you up for the surprise yet to come that is large enough to lift this picture into a category that really has no name. Let’s just say it’s a great movie. Once Sarah learns the facts, intricate issues of tact and responsibility emerge. She is not sure about telling Michael, because she cannot stand to hurt his feelings. But she is a film-maker as well as a daughter, and she knows that a great story has fallen into her lap, which could make a film about memory, fact, and myth. Meanwhile, Harry, a lover who lost his beloved, feels bound to write the story as his own memoir. He and Sarah clash: She wants to reflect the different feelings of everyone in the family circle; while Harry insists that it is his story and that only he and Diane knew “the truth.”

So the documentary has to yield some space to being a family story—like Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Ghosts, and Three Sisters. But those plays are written in tragic tones, and they involve self-destructive people. One of the bonuses in Stories We Tell is how decent and well-meaning the other people in the circle are. They include the siblings and half-siblings as well as friends from several generations. There is a tenderness implicit in the way they talk and pay attention to each other that may be unusually well-behaved, but which also grows out of mutual respect for untidy family get-togethers, children mingling with pets, and the urge to record them all for the album of record and misunderstanding. Stories We Tell is an admission that we are not good with facts. It is possible that these siblings would have more to say off-camera, not least about Sarah’s role as star and director. In family life, everyone is the center.