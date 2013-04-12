If you don’t know that Gatsby is coming (again), then Warner Brothers might as well give up now. They are distributing the latest version of the high-school classic on which they and Bazmark Films (which means Baz Luhrmann) are said to have spent $127 million. Just as Luhrmann made Paris in Australia for Moulin Rouge, so Long Island is now a Pacific paradise. The last big-screen version of The Great Gatsby, in 1974, was written by Francis Coppola, and an Englishman, Jack Clayton, directed it. The film starred Robert Redford and Mia Farrow as Gatsby and Daisy. Redford then was 38. And now, Leonardo DiCaprio is the same age. Is that how old Gatsby is? Put it another way, old sport, is there any chance of tying this slippery character down on a screen?

I’m looking forward to it, honestly. But even if I had $127 million I’d find other people for the film. DiCaprio works hard, and he is not a bad actor, even if he is nowhere near the talent he was as a kid. Gatsby is not really described in the novel, but he has “one of those rare smiles with a quality of eternal reassurance.” It’s because Gatsby will never get the assurance that shines out of him that he needs to be more of a ghost, a man unnoticed at his own party. Who else could do it? Johnny Depp has a ghostly quality: I’d have given him $12,700 for the job. As for Daisy—well, talk about not being there. Mia Farrow was quite good casting in 1974, but this time we’re getting Carey Mulligan, who is English, very much there, and (if I may say so) not beautiful or selfish enough for Daisy. After all, if you do this story in 2013, you’re asking us to believe that Gatsby ruins his life for love of Daisy—but we hardly do love stories like that any more. One of the problems about Gatsby is that the central story is flimsy and daft. Clooney could do it; he has that smile. Try Christian Bale (in his Patrick Bateman mode) and Rooney Mara—make Daisy cold, perverse, and flat-out nasty (with a tattoo?). That’s interesting: I’d give them both $127,000 for that.

I’m looking forward to it, honestly. But Fitzgerald has been stranded by history. In 1925 he meant the “great” in the title as ironic, but nobody does irony any more, which leaves “great” out on a limb. It’s terrific or nothing. Whereas Gatsby is something of an idiot, a wishful thinker, a schoolboy romantic who is misled by these sharp Easterners that Nick Carraway understands. Nick is the storyteller, after all. In 1974 he was lucky to get Sam Waterston in his part. (It was as if a New York D.A. was in Carraway’s future.) This time, it’s Tobey Maguire, who is 38, too, but helplessly younger than that. Nick is a veteran of the war (Ninth Machine-Gun Battalion), shrewd in the ways of class and money, and he ought to recognize Gatsby as a hopeless interloper while growing to like him. That’s where Depp could have helped. He’s a country-boy outsider, a masquerader, eternally insecure. He could be the author of that notebook where Jimmy Gatz has listed the regime he needs to follow if he’s going to make it.





Everyone thinks Baz Luhrmann will do the parties like swell production numbers, and in the trailers there is one party that looks as if Busby Berkeley designed it, plus a scene of Gatsby tossing his famous shirts down a long staircase like trophies for groupies. But the parties are a diversion from the cool elegiac prose of the book and the consciousness that understands the frivolity and irrelevance of party time.