While Stephens-Davidowiz raises many questions about Appalachia, he only contends that the anti-incumbency explanation for Obama's performance in the West is illogical, since Kerry was also a challenger and Obama didn’t face an incumbent president. This argument either misreads the empirical record or my claim, so I’ll reiterate both: Since 1980, nine of the ten least-racist states have tended to shift against the party in control of the White House compared to the previous election. This tendency holds in elections when one party has held the presidency for eight years, like 2008, 2000, and 1988. In other words, it is not unusual for the West to shift against the incumbent party in consecutive elections, even after an incumbent president leaves the ballot. This is illustrated in the following chart, where orange shades indicate the few instances when states have moved toward the incumbent party.





Even if one is not persuaded by the compelling empirical evidence supporting the Western anti-incumbent theory, there’s still the fact that Democrats were generally expected to do particularly well in the West in 2008. Recall, for instance, that Denver was already selected as the site of the Democratic National Convention. There’s no way to know whether another liberal Democrat would have done as well with respect to the rest of the country, but it certainly seems possible.

Finally, Stephens-Davidowitz argues that he tested for my hypotheses by controlling for long-term trends. These controls are buried in Table 8 and aren’t explained in great depth, but it appears that Stephens-Davidowitz controlled for the change in Democratic support between 2000 and 2004, as well as 1996 and 2000. This not sufficient. By controlling for the national trend, the model effectively turns a blind eye to Gore’s epic collapse in Appalachia, since he also fared poorly in the anti-incumbent West. Although controlling for the 2004 election helps a bit, since the change in Kerry’s support was roughly similar to Obama’s, the relative stability of the 2004 election means that the control underestimates the long-term trend against Democrats in Appalachia. Perhaps a better approach would have been to independently control for the long-term Democratic decline in Appalachia and anti-incumbency in the West.

Would a correlation remain if Stephens-Davidowitz had controlled for anti-incumbency or Appalachia? I’m not sure. But a different way of getting at this question—excluding the Appalachian and anti-incumbent states—raises real questions.





If racism is hurting Obama, rather than regional trends, then shouldn’t there be a correlation after excluding the Appalachian and anti-incumbent states? According to Google search data, racism isn’t restricted to Appalachia, yet there’s not much evidence of a correlation between racist searches and Obama’s performance outside of the region. This suggests that Stephens-Davidowitz is observing a phenomenon particular to Appalachia and the West—like anti-incumbency and an anti-Democratic trend—not just a simple relationship with racially charged searches. Perhaps Stephens-Davidowitz would argue that there is something unique about Appalachian racism, but that’s not supported by the rate of racist searches.

So how many votes did Obama lose to racism? Even before considering Stephens-Davidowitz’s study, five million votes seems too high. The idea that the president ought to have won reelection in a landslide is a little tough to swallow, and it’s wildly inconsistent with the expectations of the economic-based, fundamental models. President Bill Clinton, with a far healthier economy, won by about the same amount as Stephen-Davidowitz expected for Obama. President George W. Bush, with a modestly healthier economy, actually did worse than Obama. If anything, there’s a case that Obama outperformed the fundamentals in 2012.

Stephens-Davidowitz calculates the cost of racism—4.3 percentage points—based off of Obama’s strong performance in the West, under the assumption that Obama did so well due to low-levels of racism. If anti-incumbency is a better explanation, then the West sets an inflated baseline. Correcting for an inflated baseline probably cuts quite a bit into his total. In fact, the correlation between racially charged Google searches and the change in Democratic support between 2004 and 2008 hinges more on Obama’s strong performance in the West than you might think—notice how the slope of the best-fit line in the chart on the left appears to be driven by the clear trend among the least racist media markets (try putting your hand over the media markets with a racist search rate of less than 40).

Even after correcting for an inflated Western baseline, some portion of the remaining votes lost due to racism must be attributed to long-term trends in Appalachia. Exactly how many votes Obama might have lost due to racism in Appalachia is harder to say. To the extent that Obama’s decline went above and beyond the longer term Democratic in Appalachia, racism could be part of the cause—although that’s tough to pinpoint, since Gore suffered just as much as Obama.

In my original response, I conceded that Obama’s struggles in Appalachia seem excessive. Gore’s collapse coincided with a change in GOP messaging aimed at traditionally Democratic, but conservative Appalachian voters concerned with coal and guns. The severity of Obama's decline doesn’t correspond with a similarly persuasive explanation. From this perspective, racism almost certainly hurt the president, at least to some extent. But by conflating long-term trends with racism, Stephens-Davidowitz’s study exaggerates the losses that Obama suffered due to racism.