As a graduate student in economics, I have used Google search data to quantify the cost of racism on President Barack Obama's vote total. I compared the rate at which areas made racist searches on Google to Obama’s vote share, controlling for the vote share of the previous Democratic candidate, John Kerry in 2004. After a large set of robustness checks, I estimated that Obama lost about 4 percentage points of the popular vote (more than 4 million total votes) from racism in both 2008 and 2012. Furthermore, he only gained about 1 percentage point from increased black turnout, and I found little evidence that he gained additional white voters due to his race.

In a recent piece, The New Republic's Nate Cohn took issue with my findings. "Much of the correlation between racist searches and Obama’s performance can be explained by two important trends in political geography that pre-date the first black presidential candidate," he wrote, pointing to "the long term decline in Democratic fortunes in the South and Appalachia" and that "Western states … possess an anti-incumbent streak."

I can see why someone would be skeptical that racism was such a large factor, given that Obama won 53 percent of the electorate in 2008 and 52 percent of the electorate in 2012. But most agree that 2008 was a remarkably favorable year for Democrats, and that Obama's 2012 performance was middling for an incumbent. In addition, I do take seriously the possibility of an "Emerging Democratic Majority" as well as the possibility that Obama is an unusually skilled campaigner who ran unusually effective campaigns. In other words, a candidate with these advantages might have performed significantly better were it not for racism.

As a researcher applying a new data source to a difficult problem, I am always open to alternative explanations for my findings. However, neither of Cohn’s two arguments fits the data. Cohn first hypothesizes that some of Obama's poor performance, relative to Kerry's, in places with the highest racist search rates was the continuation of a long-term trend away from the Democratic Party in those places.