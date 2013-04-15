Arguably the most interesting scene in the episode takes place between Don and Sylvia in the restaurant. The two couples have agreed to have dinner together, but Megan, still racked with guilt over her miscarriage, begs off. After Arnold is called away on a medical emergency, leaving Don and Sylvia unexpectedly alone together in public, they’re not sure how to play it. Should they pretend to be friends? Should they admit that they’re lovers? What are the rules of engagement? The few seconds of uncertainty over how exactly to perform their respective roles—the kind of anxious interaction the sociologist Erving Goffman specialized in analyzing—are excitingly strange: “I don’t know what we’re doing,” Sylvia says, clearly angry and frustrated. Soon enough, of course, Don defines the situation by sexualizing it: “You want to feel shitty, right up to the point where I take your dress off” (a monologue that is intercut with footage of him doing exactly that).

The theater of war is the whorehouse is the board room.

What’s fascinating about the scene is the spectacle of Don, briefly, not knowing how to be Don. No one else in this episode knows how either, as both Peggy and Pete try and fail, in different ways, to take a page from the Draper playbook: Peggy by unsuccessfully adopting his terse management style, and Pete by sleeping with his neighbor. The seduction scene in Pete’s tacky Manhattan pied-à-terre (“It’s been known to get hot”) is like a parody of every suave move Don’s executed over the course of the series thus far, and the fallout from the dalliance with Brenda, which Pete sees as trivial, proves to be far worse than that from his extended affair with Beth Dawes last season. This sets the stage for another surprising reversal, as Trudy, who’s been tipped off by the spurned Brenda, ends their marriage with about as much apparent sentiment as a lawyer voiding a contract.

As usual on Mad Men, everything going on outside the office was reflected within it as well: The show likes to play with the kind of double plots the Elizabethans loved. The push-pull client dynamics that structure the adulteries of Don, Sylvia, Pete, and the rest are mirrored in two ad-agency subplots: the Heinz baked beans representative’s envy of the ketchup representative, and the return of the repulsive mid-level Jaguar executive Herb Rennet. The first story involves jealousy and indiscretion (when Peggy, as it were, spills the beans to Ted Chaough); the second, manipulation and resentment. Following Don’s half-hearted pitch to the Jaguar execs, which Roger calls “the deftest self-immolation I’ve ever seen,” he stands up to Pete, who is furious at him for going against Herb’s wish to focus on local retail radio:

Don: “Why do we care what that guy wants?” Roger: “Because he’s a client.” Pete: “Our client.” Don: “And so we just keep saying yes? No matter what? Because we didn’t say no to begin with? You know what this is? It’s Munich.”

“Munich” is an allusion Roger has to gloss for the bewildered Pete: “We gave the Germans everything they wanted and they still wanted more.” Pete, nonplussed by the history lesson, shoots back: “Who won the war?”

Appeasement, of course, didn’t work for Trudy with Pete (“I have never told you no,” she reminds him, shortly before getting aggressive: “If you so much as open your fly to urinate, I will destroy you”) any better than it worked for the United States against Germany, and Don’s point is that Sterling Cooper has to slap Herb around a little if they want to retain some power over him. The theater of war is the whorehouse is the boardroom: All are dominated by the logic of domination.