But outside media are intruding on all forms of private life, and guilt over daytime fun plagues Sylvia in more than one form. “I just wish watching TV during the day didn’t make me feel so guilty,” she says, after Megan explains the upcoming plot of her soap opera. Weiner may strenuously guard Mad Men details from viewers, but spoiling within the world of Mad Men seems to be OK; so OK that Megan’s next line—“I had a miscarriage”—is taken by Sylvia to be an actual plot-point in her soap. Sylvia confuses Mad Men’s plot developments with a soap opera, and perhaps Weiner is inviting us to do the same with the episode’s operatic sex-scene between Sylvia and Don—that is, to watch it as an overplayed fantasy that belongs on daytime TV. (Sylvia’s last words before orgasm? “I have to be careful. I can't fall in love. It won't be so French anymore.”) The opera aria, paired with some strange soundtrack choices from last week (Don’s imagined ocean waves, plus hypnotic violin drones whenever he stared at Dinkin’s lighter) might suggest a general shift in direction. Maybe this season is planning on amplifying the melodrama? I would be okay with that, if it also meant an amplification in camp, which that sex scene was not. (Though the silhouetted cross on the wall was a nice touch.)

Back at the Campbell household, the soundtrack of Pete’s life lies more or less out of his control. After his guests depart at the start of the episode, Pete loosens his tie, plops down on the couch, and switches on the television, only to be told by an exasperated Trudy, to turn it off. Later at his Manhattan apartment, Pete’s attempt to put on some mood music is shut down by his mistress. Then Pete’s evening of watching a sports game is interrupted by both women: “Go away; somebody help me!” shouts Brenda from outside, to which Trudy asks, “What on earth is that?”

While Trudy drives Brenda to a hotel, Pete sits at home watching television, as Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show begins airing:

Alright, this is Johnny Carson. As you know, this is usual starting time for The Tonight Show, and tonight my guest is the New Orleans District Attorney Mr. Jim Garrison, who is with us to discuss, as he puts it, “the new and vital information concerning the Kennedy assassination.” But because of the critical war situation in Vietnam, especially around Saigon, NBC for the next fifteen minutes is going to bring the special news program via satellite. So stay with us, we’ll return in fifteen minutes with our guest, Mr. Garrison.

It’s Wednesday night, January 31, 1968, and Carson’s regular programming has been interrupted by the more urgent news: The North Vietnamese and Viet Cong had launched a surprise attack on the U.S. embassy in Saigon earlier that day. Pete’s attempt to watch TV keeps getting interrupted: by the consequences of his own indiscretions and, finally, by actual war. As Carson mentions “the next fifteen minutes” of special news, the camera jumps between the television screen and Pete’s pale face, eying the telephone nervously. Adultery with neighbors, sex with car execs, unofficial backroom meetings—lines are being drawn closer and closer, and the one between private life and political events might have finally grown irreversibly tangled. The war and mistress metaphors throughout the episode (“I’d rather retire than watch that guy screw my girlfriend”) at least suggest so. “He’s not your friend, he’s the enemy!” says Ted, when Peggy balks at the idea of scooping Stan, “This is how wars are won.” Sure, but Stan’s also part of the company that brung her.

“You’re a dirty little spy,” a young Don is told when caught spying on Uncle Mac having sex with the boy’s stepmother—though this kind of voyeurism is one the viewer of Mad Men rarely experiences anymore. Sex—lurid, operatic, awkward, or abject—no longer surprises on Weiner’s show (remember Don and Megan’s angry post-birthday party sex?), and when it comes to character allegiances, there is rarely ambiguity as to whose side Weiner wants us to spy on, to watch with. And as much as we should watch for Sylvia, the amount of Arnold we’re getting (remember last episode when he surprises Don’s secretary by dropping by at work, as a friend?) might be a warning sign too. While discussing Vietnam at dinner, Arnold speaks for the underdog: “Reminds me of Cuba. No one took Fidel Castro seriously. … You know we’re losing the war.” To which Don responds: “Wouldn’t know it from looking around here.” It always depends where you’re looking.