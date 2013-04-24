The modern market for energy drinks is less than 20 years old, but the products are already firmly rooted in the dubious tradition of American patent medicine. We’ve always had a weakness for elixirs and potions that promise health and vitality, but nowadays, we get our nostrums from the convenience store rather than the travelling medicine show. If you wanted to sum up energy drinks, you could put it this way: A middling amount of caffeine combined with mega-doses of marketing and pseudoscience. But while the market has experienced incredible growth over the past two decades, an accumulation of deaths ostensibly caused by energy drinks, an FDA investigation, and the general tenor of public alarm suggests that the honeymoon phase is over. But should we really be worrying?

Since their inception, the marketing of energy drinks had been tied up in the idea of excitement and rebellion. With names like “Monster,” “Rockstar,” and “Cocaine,” these drinks are marketed to appeal to those with a taste for danger. Red Bull, a privately held company, is rumored to spend 40 percent of its revenue on marketing, including sponsorships of extreme sports and spectacular stunts like Felix Baumgartner’s 128,100-foot parachute jump from the edge of outer space. Red Bull swore Baumgartner’s leap into the abyss was a serious mission to expand human knowledge, but like most aspects of the energy drink industry, the real focus was on showmanship.

These tactics seem to have worked. The U.S. market for energy drinks has grown dramatically since the launch of Red Bull in 1997. Despite their premium price tag, energy drinks did especially brisk business during the recession; the market grew 60 percent between 2008 and 2012. Today, energy drinks are a $12.5 billion industry, dominated by a handful of big brands: Red Bull commands a 42 percent market share, followed by Monster at 37 percent and Rockstar at 11 percent. In the energy shot category, 5-Hour Energy boasts an astonishing 90 percent market share. Red Bull sells over 1.5 billion cans a year in the United States. Monster estimates that 8 billion cans of its product have been consumed worldwide since 2002.

But all this might soon change. In the fall of 2012, the FDA revealed that it was investigating a series of deaths associated with energy drinks. Between 2004 and 2012, the FDA received five reports of deaths that might have been caused by Monster Energy and 13 that might have been caused by 5-Hour Energy. These reports were grist for Senators Dick Durban and Richard Blumenthal, who have been pressuring the FDA to get tougher on energy drinks. The American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in against energy drinks for children earlier this year. Even the courts may have something to say in the near future. Anais Fournier, a 14-year-old Maryland girl, died of cardiac arrest in December of 2011 after drinking two 24-oz cans of Monster Energy 24 hours. Her parents are suing Monster Energy.