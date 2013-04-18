In contrast to them stand the four Democrats who blocked the bill: Mark Begich of Alaska, Mark Pryor of Arkansas (who was no NRA favorite to begin with, with a C- rating), and Max Baucus of Montana, for whom the pressures of the 2014 reelection campaign they all face was apparently more overwhelming than they were for Hagan and Landrieu; and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, who is not even up for reelection for another five years. In his postmortem, Jonathan Chait argued that their reluctance was understandable: “Would you like to be the red state Democrat explaining to voters that your B+ grade on guns is only because you supported criminal background checks? I wouldn’t.” Really? Would making that basic point to your constituents, that you supported a measured step that polling shows nearly everyone favors, really be so trying? It implies an awfully low estimation of the intelligence of one’s fellow Montanans or North Dakotans to think that they could not grasp the limited nature of the reform one supported—a lower estimation, certainly, than Manchin and Hagan and Tester have of their constituents. Chait goes on to argue that the bill would likely have been defeated in the House, or at least further weakened: “Red state Democrats were being asked to assume a large political risk for a small and quite likely nonexistent policy gain. If I were one of them, I’d have voted no, too.” Maybe, maybe not. Who’s to know what pressure Senate passage would have brought on the House, where only 17 Republicans would be needed for passage, if all Democrats were ayes. And again, if closing the gun-show loophole was such a “small policy gain,” would it really have been that hard for red-state Democrats to explain away the NRA’s accusations of betrayal over the vote?

Chait is right on this much: The onus shouldn’t be solely on the red-state Democrats. After all, if every one of them had voted, it would still have fallen just shy of 60. Yes, that may have put more pressure on some more Republicans to flip. But it’s not proper that we should be expecting reasonableness from Senate Republicans only once we reach that magical near-60 threshold. If Pat Toomey, an arch-conservative from a state that famously clings to its guns, can take the lead on crafting the background-check legislation, why is it so inconceivable to expect that the more moderate Republican from next door, Rob Portman, would support it? Or Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, relative moderates in the current landscape, who represent Memphis, a city with extraordinary gun violence?

Or Kelly Ayotte. I first met New Hampshire’s junior senator when she was a young assistant attorney general, prosecuting a 1998 trial I was covering for the Concord Monitor, the brutal rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl. Ayotte was very effective, bringing a mix of steely resolve and barely-contained emotion to her questioning and closing statement, which was such a big moment for her that her father came to the courtroom to watch it. A couple years later, I saw her in action again—now as the attorney general overseeing the murder of two Dartmouth professors. Again, she excelled, setting herself up as a law-and-order Republican candidate for governor.

Wednesday, that law-and-order Republican voted to maintain a glaring loophole in the law that seeks to prevent felons from obtaining firearms, saying the legislation would "place unnecessary burdens on law-abiding gun owners and allow for potential overreach by the federal government into private gun sales." Her fellow Republican just to the east, Susan Collins, chose otherwise. Like the other 44 nays, Ayotte must be held to account for her decision, rather than seeing it float off, scot free, in a fog of blithe liberal resignation.

