



Juniper, it turns out, is blonde, but all wrong in other respects. She’s Reese Witherspoon, from Louisiana, and famous for being five feet one and a half inches. She’s a treat to behold if you can overlook the evidence that she has been beaten up fairly regularly—for a reason: she is less than steadfast, true, and a dream. But Mud is a kid, emotionally no older than the two boys. He thinks that Juniper is coming for him, like a princess in a fairy tale, but he knows that the relatives of the man he killed will be coming, too. That’s why he’s hiding out.

The boys are Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland), and they are fabulous. This is a world where fourteen-year-olds can ride a motorbike or drive a motorboat without rebuke. They live in homes that are broken or close to snapping. No schools are in sight, and the kids roam on land and water as they like. Ellis is horny for a girlfriend (not that he knows what to do with her yet), in love with love and friendship, and easy meat for the amiable lion of Mud’s romancing. He is played by Tye Sheridan, who was one of the boys in The Tree of Life. As in that film, he acts with such naturalness that it's sometimes hard to believe a camera was there. As for Jacob Lofland, this is his first film but it won’t be his last. Together they are friends making up their adventure story as they go along, and one might think that they are going to be a challenge to McConaughey.

Not so. McConaughey will be forty-four later this year. (He’s old enough to be father to these kids.) He has made forty films already, and in a lot of them he seemed to be no more than a Southern ingénue, handsome but not strong on character, and easily overpowered by other actors. But a few years ago, something happened to him. He got married and lost a good deal of weight, so he looks older, leaner, and a lot more experienced. There is still a light of youth in his eyes, and he needs it in this movie; on occasion he looks more innocent or reckless than the boys. The fruits of this change in McConaughey have been Killer Joe, The Paperboy, Magic Mike, and Mud. He has a big part in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, due at the end of the year, and I imagine that will restore him to an expensive business suit and a chic haircut. Take care. His new liberty has come from country moods and a wild, fresh-air imagination.

So, at its heart, this is a picture about two kids who come of age in a summer storm, raised by Mud. I’m afraid that Nichols has lost control at the end of Mud—just as he did at the close of Take Shelter. Visually, the mythic storm looming at the end of that film is more striking than anything in Mud, but it is also portentous, doomy, and a way out of a tricky human situation. We can foresee endings for Mud (this is a revenge story), but it is miscalculated. It settles for violent set-pieces and then a conclusion that seems too tidily aimed at the box office. The emotional logic in this story requires a dash of tragedy for its finale.

The three males at the heart of this film could not be improved upon.

For at least three-quarters of the way, this is a fine film, and one that kids and parents could see together. The three males at its heart could not be improved upon. They look as if they had fun. Witherspoon is excellent, in another character suggesting her need to keep away from pink and legal blondeness. Witherspoon has a tough edge and you see it here along with candid glimpses of Juniper’s weakness. But she should do films like this, Freeway, and Election until she is ready to play Ma Barker or Lady Macbeth.