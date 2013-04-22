In 1970, as many as twenty million Americans took part in the first Earth Day. A cluster of young activists, inspired by liberal Senator Gaylord Nelson, put together what is still the largest demonstration in the nation’s history. Protestors listened to Pete Seeger down by the Washington Monument, rode horses down a busy highway, and dumped oil into an elegant pool outside the headquarters of Standard Oil—among thousands of other gatherings and antics. Surely, none of the organizers could have imagined that today, exactly forty-three years later, their successors would be green with envy at the political clout of the NRA.

Why has the contemporary environmental movement been unable to inspire millions of Americans to pressure Congress to take effective steps to stall or roll back climate change? Some grassroots activists blame lobbyists for groups like the Sierra Club and the National Resources Defense Council for devoting their time and energy to failed attempts at Capitol deal-making rather than to agitating, broadly and intelligently, for the cause. Others point to the attack on “climatism” by such prominent conservatives as George Will and Rush Limbaugh who deny there is any problem at all—and whose views are echoed by most Republicans in Congress, as well as supported by funding from the Koch brothers and their ilk. Some fault Obama for putting little time or political muscle behind his lofty promise, in 2008, that, if elected president, “the rise of the oceans” would begin “to slow” and the planet would begin “to heal.” Others just sigh that, at a time of economic distress for many and uncertainty for all, saving the earth is not a priority for those who aren’t already committed to it.

Two years ago, Bradford Plumer summarized this internal debate in The New Republic. Not much has changed since then. However, the most salient reason for the waning of the greens may be rather simple: American voters do not view climate change, unlike issues on which environmentalists won in the past, as an immediate threat to either their health or their wealth. Hurricanes may be stronger, summers hotter, and droughts longer than ever. But unless you’re a climate scientist or follow their research closely, it’s difficult to know for sure whether these phenomena signal the beginning of a historic calamity or are merely events on a cyclical pattern. At any rate, supermarkets offer an ever increasing variety of foods at fairly stable prices, while Mardi Gras was celebrated on schedule in New Orleans not long after Katrina blew through. Most coverage of climate change traffics heavily in words like “could” and “potentially.” It’s hard to build a world-saving movement on that.

The first Earth Day, by contrast, was the culmination of more than a decade of rising alarm and activism about environmental damage or “pollution” that had already occurred. As described in two fine new books, by historians Adam Rome and Christopher Sellers , these outrages included fallout from nuclear testing in Nevada and overseas, DDT in the growing suburbs, an oil spill just off the coast from gorgeous Santa Barbara, choking smog in the Los Angeles basin, and a massive oil slick burning on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland (cue the classic Randy Newman song). In the 1970s, the discovery of toxic wastes in the Niagara Falls neighborhood of Love Canal and the near meltdown at the Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant in Pennsylvania just added to the public’s anxiety. All over the country, Americans wondered where the man-made befouling demons would strike next.