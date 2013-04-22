This episode, we not only got a new perspective on that rot, we also got a new set of eyes. Outside Don’s point-of-view, things look different. And that’s where Dawn comes in. She entered the series more than a full season ago as a practical joke; in season five, she was sometimes an occasion for a snappy Dawn/Don joke or some period racism; and then she had one set-piece with a drunk Peggy that demonstrated the limits of Peggy’s progressivism. Dawn Chambers, in other words, was a prop. But, after this episode—with all we get to hear about what Dawn sees at SCDP—it’s not hard to imagine that Dawn was so silent last season because she was busy listening.

This episode, we spent our first real time with Dawn out of the office and out of its sphere of influence, and the clarity was amazing. Here she is describing her work environment:

Everybody’s scared there. Women crying in the ladies room, men crying in the elevator. It sounds like New Years Eve when they empty the garbage there’s so many bottles … And I told you about that poor man hanging himself in his office.

This is essentially Dawn’s recap of season five of Mad Men, and it’s startling. Everything Dawn sees here, we’ve seen, but it sounds so much starker, so much less romantic, so much more desperate. And she’s right—this is what the world looks like if Don Draper is not its protagonist. Dawn sits at the beating, sputtering heart of SCDP, but her race and the circumstances of her hiring keep her perpetually at a remove. When Mad Men talks about historical events, it can be maddeningly on the nose. So I’m glad, for now at least, to see that the show’s first extended engagement with race might be through the creation of Dawn’s specifically female, specifically African-American subjectivity. Let’s see the experience of being this kind of outsider at SCDP.

Dawn is not the only way out of the Draperian myopia, but she’s the newest addition to a venerable crew, and I hope her rise in this episode indicates a growing interest in stripping off the Don goggles. In previous episodes, particularly the great “At the Codfish Ball” last season, Sally has provided a kind of critical commentary on Don’s Madison Avenue. And Joan, perhaps because of her brief exile and supernatural savvy, has often provided an outsider perspective, but she’s now stuck checking herself for cuts and scrapes after breaking through the glass ceiling. She’s completed her task—she’s “there,” as Kate tells her—but as Harry berates her and the partners condescend to her, she realizes she’s back at the bottom again, just a secretary.

Peggy, however, remains Dawn’s clearest analogue. They shared the same desk, and they both share insight into Don’s psyche—Peggy through her special intimacy with Don and Dawn through studied detachment from him. But Peggy saw last season what Dawn sees now. She saw the fear and the desperation that drove SCDP, and so she left. And we see the strained separation literalized in this episode. Standing on the outside of a locked door, Don listens to Peggy as she pitches his own A material to Heinz—the “if you don’t like what they’re saying, change the conversation” logic underlying his legendary “Why I’m Quitting Tobacco” ad. Roger said two weeks ago that life is a series of doors, “they all open the same way, and they all close behind you.” For Roger, this signifies the hopelessness of death, but for Peggy it’s about liberation. She found the door out of Don’s office, and it’s been thrilling to hear it lock behind her.