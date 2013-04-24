As the uprising to oust Syrian President Bashar al Assad moves into its third year, the citizens of Aleppo remain unsure of when or how the fighting will end. The city—a former commercial center—hosts skirmishes between the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Assad’s troops on an almost daily basis.

Front lines can shift without warning, and the state of the city’s crumbling infrastructure only worsens. Aleppo is, quite literally, a shell of a city: Whole stretches of homes and storefronts are now reduced to rubble. Residents face a collapsed economy and a desperate lack of water, electricity, and food.

A sense of desolation hovers over the empty streets. For those who still call this post-apocalyptic urban landscape home, death has become a way of life.

