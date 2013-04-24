We may not know for some time what caused the West Fertilizer Co. facility in West, Texas, to explode last week, killing 15 and injuring more than 200. But it is already clear that the warehouse, which housed two hazardous chemicals, was a regulatory nightmare. The Department of Homeland Security, did not even know the plant existed because West Fertilizer had failed to self-report its stores of ammonium nitrate. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors had not been to the site since 1985. And in 2006 the Environmental Protection Agency fined the facility $2,300 for neglecting to update its risk management plan, but did not visit the premises again. The problem, as you might expect, is that these agencies don’t have enough field staff to check in regularly on every facility. The obvious solution—to increase funding for field staff—is always a difficult proposition, and even more so during sequestration.

But one chemical safety expert I spoke to proposed something entirely different: Make companies like West pay to regulate themselves.

This is neither as radical nor unrealistic as it may seem. While Americans rely on a taxpayer-funded regulatory system, in countries like the U.K., the government bills private companies for the cost of their own oversight. And a little more than a decade ago, the EPA explored this very framework—specifically, in fact, with regard to the chemical industry and risk management plans. “The people at the EPA were the first to make very, very clear that they didn’t have the ability to inspect all the facilities they were responsible for,” said Howard Kunreuther, a director at the Wharton School’s Risk Management and Decision Processes Center. “They knew that any company can make the following tradeoff: What’s the likelihood of getting inspected? Pretty low. What’s the cost of meeting regulations? Pretty high? And what’s the penalty if you’re ever caught? Maybe a few thousand dollars.”

The EPA, faced with this quandary, enlisted Kunreuther and his Wharton colleagues in the mid-‘90s to devise a solution that did not involve traditional regulators and budget increases. By the end of the 1990s, they had a scheme they were confident would work. Thousands of risk assessors, working with the insurance industry, already evaluate the risk management plans that companies must submit to the EPA. The EPA could simply have those third-party inspectors collect additional information for the EPA, and accept their reports in lieu of conducting their own inspections.