At last. A documentary that I didn’t even know I was waiting for. The title André Gregory: Before and After Dinner will immediately remind some of My Dinner with André (1981), in which Wallace Shawn, pre-eminent playwright, did indeed have dinner with him, and they fascinated many with their conversation. Film audiences, as distinguished from theatergoers, have not had much chance to learn more about Gregory, who has done theater direction that ranks with the best of our time—if not a bit better. His wife, the esteemed filmmaker Cindy Kleine, decided that Gregory, deserving greater renown, should have a film tribute. She has made it, not as a stiff memorial, but as a vivid portrait of the man that included much about his achievements. She is his second wife, twenty-four years younger, and her film is wreathed with affection.

Gregory, born in Europe in 1934 to Russian Jewish parents, was brought here by them before the war and attended Harvard. After the war, some circumspection, and some experience of Brecht’s Berlin company, he decided to work in the theater. He thus joined that small group in theater history who decided to work in the best of an art that is not often practiced at its best for our society and who thus were destined to fight circumstances in order to do their best work. When Stanislavsky came here with the Moscow Art Theatre in the 1920s—according to reports—the Theater Guild invited him to do a production. He was interested. They asked him how much time he would need for rehearsal and he said, “Two years.” It did not happen. Gregory foresaw the conditions, and when he was still young, he formed his own company. (He has always been funded, through his family, so his differences with convention were possible to him.)

I will note only the major productions and methods. He first came to wide attention with his Alice in Wonderland (1970), which was not the usual attempt to replicate the Tenniel illustrations but was Gregory’s exploration of his own childhood through Lewis Carroll’s means. What was almost equally notable was the fact that he had been rehearsing the production off and on for a long time and had shown it usually to invited audiences. (This idea of the chosen audience he probably got from the Polish director Jerzy Grotowski, with whom he had worked.)





Now we can see his Uncle Vanya, which he also prepared over some years. He chose his actors, got their commitment, and rehearsed for a while; then they all went their separate ways; then some time later they gathered again, parted again, gathered, until after several years he began to invite viewers. One of them was the film director Louis Malle, and in time Gregory suggested that Malle not make a film of Uncle Vanya but film his production. It was done as Vanya on 42nd Street, available on DVD, and is the best filmed Chekhov I have ever seen. Into an empty theater on 42nd Street drift the cast, who begin to chat among themselves. Easily, almost privately, their talk slips into Chekhov’s dialogue, and the effect is like being lifted out of dailiness into enchantment. (Perhaps this is the moment to acknowledge that Gregory wrote a blurb for one of my film books. My praise stands.)