



Now Downey is the biggest film star on Earth. Last year, he earned $50 million just for his appearance in The Avengers—and he isn’t shy about admitting that the size of the paycheck is a major motivation. When he was asked recently whether he would ever star in a smaller film, he responded, “Even the stuff that I would want to do as an artistic expression ... I would like to do for a price, and I would like to be pretty much sure that it was going to be a hit before I started.” This may sound like the cynical admission of a sellout, but the real story is somehow more charming. After falling prey to the worst excesses of Hollywood, it was Hollywood in its purest form—the massive, corny, buckraking, blockbuster machine—that saved him.

When Downey finished a yearlong stint in prison, in the early 2000s, it looked like he was going to follow the time-honored path of regaining respect through small, arty projects. He recorded an album of pop ballads, but chafed at how little money he made. He agreed to write a memoir, and then abandoned it. He told GQ that, after Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was released to good reviews and poor ticket sales in 2005, he thought, “Where’s mine?”

As a friend of his explained, prison had cleansed him of “artistic neuroticism.” He had experienced the depths of failure, and now he wanted tangible, measurable success. Soon, Downey would come to see the commercial success of his movies as a validation of his recovery.

And so, when Marvel Studios was searching for its Iron Man, Downey desperately sought the role. “Under no circumstances are we prepared to hire him for any price,” the studio informed the film’s director. But Downey persisted and rehearsed around the clock for weeks. When he got the part, he constructed not just a character but a brand based on his own bad-boy image, in precisely the way the Hollywood playbook recommends. Thus, Tony Stark drinks scotch in a Humvee in Afghanistan. (“This is the funvee. The humdrum-vee is back there,” he tells a soldier.) When he was cast as Sherlock Holmes, he turned the tweedy detective into a fast-talking tough guy who deploys martial arts against the evildoers of London. In other words, a Holmes like himself. (He took up the fighting technique Wing Chun after prison.) Both characters are wonderfully likable, even when the films are not.

More than one person who knows him told me that Downey deliberately channels his manic intensity into the financial side of movie making. “I made it my business to educate myself,” he explained to one interviewer. He is involved in every aspect of his films, from tinkering with screenplays to marketing strategy to developing new consumer bases for his franchises. A year ago, he gave an interview to an obscure magazine called Success, apparently for no reason other than the sheer enjoyment he derives from discussing the intricacies of multi-platform initiatives. “The thing is,” he observed, when explaining his acting choices, “you’re either involved in a certain product design that’s a one-off, or you’re involved in a product line.”