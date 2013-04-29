More important, the premium isn’t actually the price most people will pay. Remember, the federal government is providing tax credits that offset part or all of the premiums—and take care of some cost-sharing. In addition, the law will make a skimpier, cheaper plan available to young people, while allowing those under 26 to stay on their parents’ plan. (That provision is already in effect.) As Michelle Andrews of Kaiser Health News recently explained, citing a study from the Urban Instittue:

Although premiums will be higher for many young people under the new rules, this increase will have very little impact on their out-of-pocket costs, the study found. The reason: The vast majority of young people will be eligible for subsidized coverage -- through the exchanges, Medicaid or their parents' health plans. On the health insurance exchanges, premium subsidies will be available to people with incomes up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level—$45,960 for an individual in 2013.

Notice that the worries about implementation chaos apply strictly to people who would otherwise be uninsured or at the mercy of the existing individual insurance market, in which plans are inconsistently priced, full of coverage holes, and of unpredictable reliability—and in which financial assistance for buying private coverage is not available at all. Even if it takes these people a while to get insurance, and even if finding that coverage is a maddening experience, they’re going to end up with something they don’t have now: Coverage that meets more of their needs and is available to them, with substantial financial assistance. Don't forget: Today, people with pre-existing medical conditions frequently cannot get any coverage on the individual market.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Americans won’t notice any of these changes directly, because they will continue to get insurance the same way they do today—through Medicare, through Medicaid, or through an employer. To the extent Obamacare affects these people in the short term, it will mostly be by adding protections such as prohibitions on lifetime limits or, in the case of seniors, extra prescription drug coverage. And those changes have already started taking effect.

Of course, Obamacare is supposed to help even the presently insured—not simply by providing a safety net in case they lose their jobs, but also by reducing the cost of health care overall. This is the other common complaint you hear about Obamacare: That it didn’t “solve” the problem of higher health care costs. This is absolutely true, particularly given the many concessions the architects of reform made to the health care industry.

But it took many, many decades to create the problem of health care costs in America. It’s bound to take at least a few years to solve it. And that may actually be starting to happen. Health care spending has actually slowed down in the last few years. The recession obviously has a lot to do with that: When people have less money to spend, they get less health care. But most experts believe that other forces are also at work. The most intriguing, and promising, sign is new data on hospital readmissions—that is, people coming back into the hospital shortly after getting discharged. In the aggregate, readmissions are a sign of poor care, either in the hospital or during follow-up. Obamacare penalizes hospitals for readmissions and, sure enough, readmissions plummeted right after it became law.

While the data is far from conclusive, the timing does not seem to be pure coincidence. Just the other day, Annie Lowrey, of the New York Times wrote about Advocate Health Care, a Chicago hospital network that has reduced admissions. One reason, though not the only one, appears to be Obamacare’s payment incentives. Skeptics “may be right that no one thinks the law contains as much cost containment as it needs,” says Alan Weil, executive director for the National Academy for State Health Policy and one of the most attentive followers of reform at the ground level. “But everywhere I go I find people are pleasantly surprised by how quickly and forcefully it has accelerated delivery system improvement.” The progress is halting and, more than occasionally, frustrating. If you want an example of the latter, read Ezra Klein's investigation of a promising initiative that Medicare is about to defund. But it seems to be progress all the same.

The last time government introduced a major new health care program was in 2006, when Medicare began offering a prescription drug benefit through what is called “Part D.” It got off to a notoriously rough start, as seniors showed up at pharmacies only to discover they were enrolled in the wrong plans—or that their plans didn’t cover drugs like they did before. The Children’s Health Insurance Program, which became law in the late 1990s, was slow to attract enrollees. But things got better. As Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation noted recently, the end result was that seniors got drug coverage and kids got insurance they never had before. Today, the programs are highly popular, even if they are not perfect.

The key, really, is expectations. On Friday, the Commonweath Fund released a report with two key findings. One was that more young people have health insurance, thanks to Obamacare’s requirement that insurers make coverage available to people under 26. That’s a reminder of benefits the law has already delivered, without the ill-effects critics had predicted. The other finding is that large numbers of Americans remain uninsured or under-insured—simply put, they can’t get health care when they need it, or they remain exposed to financial catastrophe when they get sick. These people may be a lot better off because of Obamacare or they may be only a little bit better off. Either way, they’ll be better off—and, over time, their situation will improve. That’s not bad for government work.