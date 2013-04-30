The result is a new, sleeker application. (You can see the full family version here.) Instead of two questions about spoken language, there is one. A question asking whether people wanted information via text message is gone altogether, because the administration realized nobody was interested in that option. The old form asked people to list, separately, different types of income tax deductions. The new one has one, generic question asking for the total of all deductions. I tried the application myself and it took me less than ten minutes to fill out the whole thing. Apparently that’s pretty average: Administration officials say that, in their tests, the average completion time was seven minutes. And I’m not the only one impressed. Time’s Joe Klein, who was among those criticizing the old application and the first to report on the new one, says the improvement “shows the Administration is alert and flexible and responsive—and, if we’re lucky, may turn out to be innovative in enacting a system that will bring health care to those who haven’t had it before, and lower costs to the self-employed masses who’ve had to go out and buy insurance on their own.”

That last point is critical. And to fully appreciate it, you should compare it to some of the applications available today. In my home state of Michigan, as in many states, the largest insurer selling individual coverage is Blue Cross Blue Shield. The application for its “One Blue” plan—you can see it here—is longer and more complicated than Obamacare’s. And if you look closely, you’ll see why. The application has a whole page of questions about prior medical conditions.

Blue Cross of Michigan wants to know about this because, like most insurers selling to people individually, it is worried about attracting poor medical risks—the kind of people who might run up big bills. And, like most insurers, its defense mechanism is to raise premiums, withhold specific benefits, or deny coverage altogether any time somebody has pre-existing medical conditions (although Michigan law places some restrictions on the insurer's ability to do so, under certain conditions). If you want to know which conditions attract scrutiny, you can consult a Blue Cross of Michigan underwriting guide. The list of “unacceptable medical conditions,” which you’ll find on page 23, starts out like this: “Abnormal pap (unless there have been 2 subsequent normal ones), Addison’s disease, Adrenal gland disorders, AIDS, ARC (AIDS related complex), HIV+, Alcohol abuse or alcoholism (unless 12+ years since recovery), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease, Aneurysm, Angina pectoris, Aplastic anemia, Arteriosclerotic heart disease, Atrial fibrillation or flutter, Ascites, Autism and Aspergers syndrome, Autoimmune diseases." Highlights later in the alphabet include Cancer, Congenital Disorders, Heart Murmurs, Lupus, Parkinson’s Disease, and, of course, Pregnancy.

Now go back to the Obamacare application and look for the questions about medical history. You won't find any. That's because, once the law is in effect, medical history won’t matter. Insurers won’t be able to treat the healthy and sick differently. That alone is a huge change for the better.

Of course, there are still a million things that could go wrong between now and October, when the new exchanges are supposed to open for business (so that coverage can become effective on January 1). When it comes to eligibility, the biggest challenge isn’t getting the information. It’s processing that information properly, so that people end up with the right kind of coverage, and at the right price. Given the complexity of the system, and active resistance of so many officials at the state level, some problems with implementation are virtually inevitable—and, based on what I’ve been hearing, more likely than not to happen. But this new form is another sign that things won’t go as badly as some people fear.