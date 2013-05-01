After decades dreaming of high black turnout, Democrats finally got their wish in the last two elections, with obvious results. President Barack Obama overcame a strong Republican performance among white voters last November, and Monday, an analysis by William Frey, a demographer at Brookings, found that black turnout actually exceeded white turnout in 2012. He also concluded that Mitt Romney would have won last year if racial turnout levels had mirrored 2004's. Both conclusions are premature—and the latter is plain wrong.

The Associated Press report on Frey's analysis led with the flashy hook that the black turnout rate had exceeded whites' for the first time. That’s probably correct, but isn’t as newsworthy as it seems. Paul Taylor of Pew Research reached the same conclusion by similar means in December, finding that the exit polls and county-level results were consistent with the possibility that black turnout exceeded white turnout in November. As both Taylor and Frey note, these are tentative conclusions until the Census Bureau releases the November Supplement to the Current Population Survey (CPS), which is generally considered the benchmark for judging racial turnout, since it has a larger sample and provides more precise figures than the exit polls. The CPS and the exit polls are imperfect—and, in fact, they have disagreed about the composition of the electorate—but I suspect that the CPS, which could be released as soon as next week, will agree with the exit polls on higher black turnout rates.

Frey’s more original, but problematic, contribution is that Obama would have lost the election if turnout rates had returned to ’04 levels. Although the AP article does not clearly describe the methodology underlying that conclusion, Frey told me in a telephone conversation that he calculated the 2012 results with ’04 turnout levels by estimating the voting eligible population, assuming ’04 turnout based on the CPS, and assuming that demographic groups voted as they did in the 2012 exit polls. Using this approach, Romney wins the popular vote and critical battleground states like Ohio, Virginia, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

But there’s a problem: Mixing and matching CPS turnout data with survey results from the exit polls systematically underestimates the president’s performance. The exit polls assume higher minority turnout rates than the CPS; if the CPS is right about lower minority turnout rates, then Obama did better among white or non-white voters, or perhaps both, than the exit polls assume. Frey chose this approach because he believes that the CPS is a more accurate indicator of the composition of the electorate. But by plugging the 2012 exit poll survey data into a CPS-based electorate, Frey conflates the consequences of shifting sources with lower minority turnout rates.