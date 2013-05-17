What follows is brutal but as funny as the John Goodman–Alan Arkin scenes in Argo. Baldwin and Toback are dreaming of a budget around $25 million, but one financier listens to the pitch and tells them that Neve Campbell is very nice, he likes Neve Campbell, but she means so little at the box office. Worse, he suggests, Baldwin is more a TV actor these days than a movie star. So he reckons that the project is worth $5 million tops. “I’m too old for that,” responds Toback, and by now he is carrying Wellesian weight that suggests he needs to direct from a chair. One financier wonders if the girl could be Natalie Portman. Then someone else, voicing the same doubts, suggests Jessica Chastain. Well, says Toback, that might work. He doesn’t want to throw Neve Campbell under the bus, but maybe they could write in another part: the girl could be Jessica, while Neve could play Alec’s disenchanted wife or his ex-wife.

The next thing you know, Jim and Alec are talking to Jessica Chastain herself, who has learned the trick of being elusively vague about everything. Then they talk to Diane Kruger, who rather flinches at the idea of uninhibited sex; she claims that she is interested, but they haven’t got her yet. What we realize is that this film project is made of rubber. It can stretch and change form to accommodate any source of money. When the American producer Mike Medavoy says it might raise $25 million, our heroes are ready to sign on the spot. The script? Well, no glimpse of it yet. Toback tells a story (he is an exuberant storyteller) about the time when Fellini wanted to persuade Marcello Mastroianni to do La Dolce Vita. I’d like to see a script, said the actor, and Fellini gave him a block of 120 pages, all blank except for the title page, which had a drawing of Mastroianni in the sea with his immense penis attracting mermaids. “That’s an interesting part,” said Mastroianni, and made the film.

Now, the Cannes Film Festival and its top prize, the Palme d’Or, can turn very dignified, as when the austere Michael Haneke took the prize twice in recent years with The White Ribbon and Amour, and Terrence Malick won for The Tree of Life. I don’t doubt that if this project in Tikrit ever gets made (and they are open to filming in Tunisia, and why not Malibu?), Toback and Baldwin will speak with splendid sincerity about artistic integrity (and hope that Neve Campbell keeps quiet). This very year at Cannes, they will introduce their Seduced and Abandoned, a hugely entertaining film, as neither documentary nor feature, but as an entirely new genre, and it may be one of the hits of the festival. Your chance to see it will come soon, I think, because HBO regards it as a very special event.

HBO is right. This film has a great deal going for it: interviews with Scorsese and Coppola, Bertolucci and Polanski; considered testimony from Ryan Gosling; anecdotes from Todd McCarthy, the film critic for The Hollywood Reporter; a judicious overview from Thierry Fremaux, the man who now runs Cannes; the poker smiles of all the money men; the ravenous press people; and best of all, the ongoing double act of Baldwin and Toback. Toback will be sixty-nine this November, while Baldwin is fifty-five. They have never worked together until now, but they make a bouncy, boyish team. They have the same scathing humor, and a matching instinct that there is no real talk now: everything is like lines from a film made long ago, or still to be completed. They are both very smart and totally absorbed in the melodrama of being themselves.

And here is the point: they are typical of the kind of people who flourish at Cannes and in the film business as a whole, because they can hold opposed ideas in their heads at the same time. For example: how can we make a great movie and who’s going to pay for this round of drinks? It’s a board game where you have to pay for the drinks, the hotel room, the limos, and the tuxedos because the next deal may depend on that assurance. It was the Hungarian mogul Alexander Korda who said, long ago, that the way to handle Hollywood was to arrive in town, stay at the best hotel, be seen with the most beautiful women at the most expensive restaurants, charge everything but tip lavishly. And wait for offers. It still works.