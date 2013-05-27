Even if their ways of being named are inconsistent, physicians generally comfort themselves that entities considered to be distinct diseases bear a set of equally distinct and associated physical and laboratory findings. By and large, this is true in internal medicine, but the closer one comes to pathologies of the nervous system the further away is certainty, especially if the illness is one of those we call mental. The first serious attempt to put some order into the confusion was made in 1798 by Philippe Pinel, the chief physician at the Salpêtrière, a Parisian public facility for the insane. In his masterwork, Nosographie philosophique ou méthode de l’analyse appliquée à la médecine, Pinel divided the institutionalized insane into four types, designated as maniacs, melancholics, dementeds, and idiots. There would have been no reason for the hospitalization of those people later to be known as neurasthenics, so Pinel’s experience, coming only from his contact with psychotics and seeming psychotics, was limited to the very sick.

Even in the next century, it was family physicians who cared for those whose problems were of a nervous sort, as psychiatrists limited themselves to working with the four groups of Pinel. Nowadays, of course, the care of all patients with mental illness is the province of the specialty of psychiatry. Of the many consequences of this development, there has been a strong tendency to lump truly serious disease into the same bundle as conditions of a far less consequential nature. These latter are conditions, Shorter seems to be claiming, that have no biological substrate, or have a connection to physiological phenomena that is rather the result of the problem and not its cause.

It should not be thought that by choosing to use such a seemingly non-medical word as “melancholia” Shorter is invoking a term more comfortably issuing from the mouth of a layman than that of a highly trained psychiatrist. Melancholia, as a word and as a disease, has in fact enjoyed a long history in medicine, having been introduced during the Classical period and named on the basis of the Greek theory of diseases that most are caused by imbalances of the four humors: blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile, each of which was thought to impart certain personality characteristics. Black (melas) bile (kholē) was believed to instill a dark, depressive cast into one’s outlook, so much so that excessive amounts of it caused the severe depression called “melancholia.” Melancholia was so serious a disease that medieval textbooks of medicine often pictured a typical victim lying in a bed from which he was unable to rise, and being cared for by a woman sitting patiently at his side.

But even during the long period of almost two millennia in which the theory of humors dominated medical thought, the name of this disastrous disease was already being used to refer to much less consequential conditions that later generations would call “nervous weakness” or “neurasthenia.” Well before those two terms came into being, society and the profession of medicine had created a disorder called “Spleen.” It derived its name from the purplish organ where black bile was thought to be both made and destroyed, and whose physiological purpose has puzzled (and continues to puzzle) biologists since the first time human eyes set sight on it. Though we now know a great deal more about the spleen’s usefulness to the body than we did in the historical past, some of those puzzles remain unsolved. Since it was traditionally thought to be the source of melas kholē, all symptoms related to depressed mood and emotional malaise were attributed to it, particularly in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century Britain and somewhat less in contemporary France; many literary works, of which Baudelaire’s unfinished collection of prose poems, Le Spleen de Paris, is perhaps the most famous, attest to its prevalence there.

The symptoms attributed to Spleen varied along a continuum, from the extremes described by Robert Burton in 1621 in The Anatomy of Melancholy to a set of discomfitures so common that the condition became rather fashionable among the upper classes, in time being referred to as the English Malady. The English Malady, in fact, is the title of a medical volume on nervous diseases in general, and those related to Spleen in particular, that was published in 1733 by the leading British physician George Cheyne, who wrote of its distempers, vapours, and lowness of spirits, referring to “these nervous disorders being computed to make almost one third of the Complaints of the People of Condition in England.” Since only “People of Condition” were likely to be seen in Cheyne’s extensive private practice, he seemed not aware of the number of his charity patients who suffered from similar symptoms but would never think to discuss such relatively minor problems with the eminent physician who saw them for major medical conditions such as tuberculosis, cancer, or paralysis.

At the other end of this Splenic continuum was the anguish characteristic of a syndrome that is recognizable as the melancholy that Edward Shorter would have us distinguish from its far lesser associations. These are associations, as we have seen, that existed—Shorter to the contrary—centuries before the often deliberate befuddlement and intermixing caused nowadays by the best and worst intentions of physicians, psychiatrists, the drug industry, and advertising agencies. Here follows Burton’s description, as expressed in the final six lines of a poem of forty-eight couplets that preceded the text of his 740-page book. Every man or woman who has been sufficiently depressed to require hospitalization—as l have—will recognize the anguish expressed by these words:

My pain’s past cure, another hell,

I may not in this torment dwell!

Now desperate, I hate my life,

Lend me a halter [hangman’s noose] or a knife;

All my griefs to this are folly,

Naught so damn’d as melancholy.

And so Shorter seems to be right and he seems to be wrong: persistent moderate instabilities of mood, energy, visceral function, malaise, and similar “nervous exhaustions”—in a word, what he would have us recognize as “nerves”—had for centuries before the present era been lumped together with the much more dangerous diagnosis that we are urged to call “melancholia.” But for those patients suffering from the most debilitating symptomatology, it cannot be doubted that the latter term was more likely to be invoked than the former.

The historic importance of the great German psychiatric theorist and clinician Emil Kraepelin (1856–1926) lies most significantly in his attempts to invoke order amid the chaos that was the classification of mental diseases around the turn of the twentieth century. In 1896, in the fifth edition of his classic work, translated into English as Psychiatry: A Textbook for Students and Physicians, he essentially “killed off melancholia and prompted its replacement with depression,” in Shorter’s account. Though seventeen years later Kraepelin “suggested that particularly malignant outcomes might be referred to as melancholic.... the term melancholia disappeared as an independent disease entity.” Thus with one sweep of the Geheimrat’s nosological authority, an entity that had been recognized since antiquity was driven from the diagnostic arena, an event that occurred at the very beginning of the several-decade period during which leadership in psychiatry was gradually passing from the German-speaking countries to those communicating in English.

The New Treatment of Ataxia by Suspension at the Salpêtrière.

This might have been the time for the profession to recognize that its future hopes for a rational nomenclature lay not in the treacherous quicksand of diagnostic categories but rather in the more realistic fields of symptom description and the individualization of therapy. But diagnosis and therapeutics were changing rapidly at the time, as the precision of medical science increasingly became paramount, so that the doctors of the mind no doubt began to feel that their validation lay in classification, order, and predictable nosology, in order to follow the lead of their brethren in internal medicine. They were mistaken then and they are very likely mistaken now. Only the emerging specialty of psychoanalysis seemed to understand that mental maladies are not fully analogous to physical disease. They resist classification, and might better be known by their symptoms and the individualized sufferings of patients than by assigned names.

Once the notion of depression had begun to dominate the diagnostic armamentarium, it became but a matter of time before patients with relatively mild disorders of mood or anxiety would be entered into it. Shorter is particularly good in his meticulous documentation of the ways in which the term came to be used to include—once again as in past centuries, though he does not acknowledge it—the entire range of disturbances, from those that were catastrophic and truly life-threatening to those that he would like us to call nerves. It is in this documentation that his book finds its greatest strength and its greatest weakness: Shorter’s meticulous roll call of pharmacological (in both the scientific and commercial sense) advances will be invaluable to historians and to those seeking to understand how psychiatry and the DSM found themselves in their present diagnostic quagmire, but it will prove maddening to the general reader trying to keep track of all the webwork of influences, well-intentioned and baleful, that have brought us to our present bewilderments.

As the years passed, and as more and more pharmacological treatment methods reached the marketplace—particularly in the relatively recent case of the selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (ssris), such as Prozac and its cousins—more and more people were given the diagnosis of depression, increasingly as if there were no difference between the melancholic and the nervous varieties. The leading villains in this ever-widening scenario, as might be expected, were the drug companies and their advertising campaigns, presenting to physicians and the public an ever-greater array of what are called anti-depressants, anxiolytics, tranquilizers, mood stabilizers, and more. But the specialty of psychiatry (and its frustrated attempts at specific nosology, as in the DSM) must bear part of the blame, as also must the practitioners of internal medicine, who diagnose and pharmaceutically treat what they diagnose as depression at the drop of a symptom. This tendency is so widespread that it has entered our cultural perception, and even our television screens, and the demand by patients for drug treatment expands with time. There may even be an element of trendiness in it, and a social association with Cheyne’s “People of Condition.”

Shorter's proposal comes like a cooling blast of fresh air.

“How did everyone become depressed,” asks Shorter, about two-thirds of the way through his book, although he has by that time largely answered his own question. Incorporated into the diagnosis has been every symptom-complex that was in an earlier day lumped into Spleen, from the serious illness recognized since antiquity to the ennui of bored housewives and the chronic neurotic dissatisfaction of those millions who descend into the subway each morning to earn their daily bread. Shorter attributes the contemporary prevalence of diagnoses of depression to the blameworthy commercial actors noted above, but he barely gives reference to the precedent and long life of the notion of Spleen. I would argue with this historical inaccuracy, and propose that a societal tendency toward finding neurotic manifestations in daily life has been an underlying and frequent tendency—at least during certain historical periods—of human nature, to the point where individuals need the reassurance of believing they have a disease with a specific name, when they are only the victims of existential malaise. That modern psychiatry and the pharmaceutical industry have found an intellectual and commercial bounty in this tendency is contributory but hardly the underlying etiology: If my troubles have a name—whether it be depression, Spleen, or whatever—I am sick, and not just neurotic. I need treatment.

Along comes Edward Shorter with a remedy: let us go back to the simplicity of the two very different orders of this particular form of human misery, by calling them respectively “melancholia” and “nerves.” In this day of increasingly complex nosologies and increasingly controversial DSMs, his proposal comes like a cooling blast of fresh air. Though I disagree with Shorter about many things—the degree of culpability of the assigned culprits; the totality of influence of modern trends in pharmacology, the pharmaceutical industry, and the psychiatric profession; the statement that “the current crop of drugs referred to as antidepressants are ineffective in real depressive illness, which is to say melancholia, and somehow land wide of the mark in treating nervous illness”; the usefulness in major melancholia of the dexamethasone-suppression test in severe cases; his failure to acknowledge the role of a probable biological element in the condition that he calls “nerves”; and certain denigrations of the validity of psychoanalytic theory—I applaud his contribution, and earnestly believe it should be taken seriously by both the profession and the public, even though the latter must face the implications, social and otherwise, of the reality that one can experience a set of symptoms that amount only to “nerves.”

In certain ways, this is a landmark book. But its overly meticulous and unnecessary inclusion of so many minor details of society’s trudging toward inclusion under the umbrella now indiscriminately called “depression” makes it more difficult to read than it should be. Shorter’s raging torrent of documentation—so helpful to the historian but a hindrance to the general reader and even to most psychiatrists—will necessarily detract from his book’s usefulness as a well-reasoned argument for a straightforward and meaningful differentiation of symptoms that have since ancient times defied easy classification.

