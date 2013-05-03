You are going to be told in many quarters that Onata Aprile is a fabulous actress. But you must not let that put you off. You will read such words as “cute,” “adorable,” and “lovable,” and there will likely be a movement to have her nominated for an Oscar. Do not be swayed. There is far more evidence that she is a natural than an actress, and no reason to insist that she grows up to be Meryl Streep. She photographs very well (as millions of children do), and she looks appealing just as photography casts the shade of glamour on nearly everything it beholds. So the story unfolds and the film is full of close-up reaction shots of Maisie (or Aprile) looking sad, wistful, brave, uncertain. She does not interact with the adults too much, except in shots where she is picked up and hugged by someone or other, in poses that perforce eliminate eye-to-eye contact. For it is the moral principle of the film that her two parents do not notice her so much as the way she is a prop to their self-regard.

The film is touching, filled with taste and care, but not enough to avoid being coy and sentimental. The directors are Scott McGehee and David Siegel, and they have a track record—Suture, The Deep End, Uncertainty, Bee Season—that makes the failure of this film dismaying. In The Deep End especially they had a complex family situation in which a mom (Tilda Swinton) was pulled in all directions. The strength of that film lay in its steady refusal to deal in cliché or slick emotions, and in a vision that realizes everyone thinks he or she is the center of the universe, not in a way that deserves moral recrimination but as a part of human and social nature.

That is exactly what is missing from What Maisie Knew. Steve Coogan can be very funny, but I don’t think he’s quite an actor. That works fine here because his lack of dramatic personality can be read as part of Beale’s selfish emptiness, and his habit of using travel and the cell phone to avoid human relationship. Julianne Moore as Susannah is something else—like a witch (sometimes the audience gasps at her ugly behavior). She is a rock singer from trash city. Her looks are going and she uses bad makeup, worse temper, and tattoos to cover that up. Susannah probably thinks she is an artist, but the film has a propriety that doubts rock singers qualify in that category. Beale and Susannah are hopeless cases, and damaging parents. There’s no doubt that such parents exist, just as we have found no way of protecting their offspring.

So far, so true to James. But the film has a fatal instinct for neatness, the pattern in life that the children of broken homes are least inclined to trust. As the real parents prompt the stoic look on Onata’s wan face, we begin to see that Lincoln and Margo are honey bears, or like an infertile couple that deserves a child of their own. The actors in those roles are encouraged to be charming, just as Julianne Moore is on a ghastliness binge. Joanna Vanderham as Margo is Scots with an accent like lemon on an oyster (she had a Dutch father), and she is lovely as wheat in the sunlight. Alexander Skarsgard as Lincoln is tall, amiable, Nordic, and relaxed, with a kindness that would have turned Ingmar Bergman to stone.

But the magic about this couple is that they have nothing to do in life except look after our Maisie. He is a drifter going nowhere and she is a nanny without greater ambition. To the extent that we are in loco parentis with Maisie, I find their vacancy alarming and not conducive to good parenting. Beale may be a hapless businessman and Susannah a wreck of a rocker, but they are trying and thinking and lying to themselves—all the things that children need to observe in parental figures as they grow up.