The administration's Plan B actions epitomize the unfair double standards that govern women's health: They face barriers to reproductive care that aren’t imposed elsewhere in medicine. This is true in the case of abortion clinics, which must work under strict regulations unheard of at other low-risk outpatient centers. And true, to a much lesser extent, of Obamacare, which has been forced to provide a workaround for birth control coverage to avoid the ire of religious groups. And it's true of the gross disparity between the laws surrounding Plan B and those that govern any other drug in the country. Sebelius' 2011 imposition is a perfect example of the procedural inconsistency that plagues women’s health, since it was the first time in history that a secretary had ever interfered with the FDA’s decision-making process.

Judge Edward Korman’s ruling on April 4 makes clear the strangeness of Sebelius’s decision. Sebelius wrote at the time, “the switch from prescription to over the counter for this product requires that we have enough evidence to show that those who use this medicine can understand the label and use the product appropriately,” adding, “the label comprehension and actual use studies did not contain data for all ages for which this product would be available for use.” But the studies submitted for her review were designed to include a “representative population” of the drug’s likely users, in accordance with FDA requirements, and included some adolescents (not many, because not many teens take Plan B). As for “label comprehension,” countless over-the-counter drugs contain dire prohibitions in small print on their bottles. As three scientists wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine that year: “A 12-year-old can purchase a lethal dose of acetaminophen in any pharmacy for about $11, no questions asked. The only documented adverse effects of a $50 dose of levonorgestrel are nausea and delay of menses by several days. Any objective review makes it clear that Plan B is more dangerous to politicians than to adolescent girls.”

Korman also ruled on the issue in 2009, writing of what was then already a nearly decade-old tangle of political interests, “the record is clear that the FDA’s course of conduct regarding Plan B departed in significant ways from the agency’s normal procedures.” He called the FDA’s policies regarding Plan B “arbitrary and capricious” and said its justification for the age cutoff “lacks all credibility.”

Susan Wood, the former Assistant Commissioner for Women's Health at the FDA, quit in 2005 when politics stalled the provision of access to Plan B, but she said she had hopes the Obama administration would differ from its predecessors. “There’s a policy on the books that says there’s a way the FDA does business, and it’s never followed” in this case, she told me. “I was hoping [Obama] would go back to the normal practice of letting the FDA do business.”

“No other drug is treated this way,” says Julie Rikelman, litigation director at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which brought the lawsuit demanding universal access to the pill. “Drugs are over the counter or they’re not. There’s no sort of hybrid.”