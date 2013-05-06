On El Celler de Can Roca’s website the first image you’ll see is a big crepuscular photograph of the Roca brothers wading through the river that runs through medieval Girona, bearing flaming torches like a trio of witch-hunters. In fact their restaurant is housed in a low-slung modern bungalow in a dumpy suburban neighborhood, around the corner from a car dealership. But it doesn’t matter once you’re inside. The tables look in, not out, into a triangular glass-walled garden that recalls the restaurant’s tripartite division of labor: eldest brother Joan is the head chef, middle brother Josep runs the wine, and youngest brother Jordi is in charge of pastry. We had a look in the kitchen, where a corps of young cooks were plating the first appetizers of the evening. One corner was tricked out with tubes and vats like an El Bulli–style chemistry lab, but no one was using it; most of the action I saw consisted of the serious work of grilling, braising, slicing, and dicing.

“Well, we are going to eat the world,” our server told us as she deposited on our table a black paper globe that contained, when we unwrapped it, five chewy or watery spheres that each recalled a geographical region: a ceviche bomb for Peru, a miso-filled tempura sphere for Japan, a Moroccan confection composed of goat yogurt and honey and almonds. They were like little travelogues, these amuses-bouches, and there were half a dozen more to come. I fell particularly hard for an alleged brioche (really more like a Chinese baozi) filled with a black truffle ganache: a glorified éclair, an embarrassingly unadult delight. Other diners were negotiating wine and food pairings with the delicacy of a hostage situation, but I’m afraid to say we just broke open the cava and never looked back.

A ceviche bomb for Peru, a miso-filled tempura sphere for Japan, a Moroccan confection composed of goat yogurt and honey and almonds.

Only after a full hour of nibbles and bubbles did the real work begin. There was a whole prawn, with seaweed marinated in the juice from the crustacean’s head. A shucked oyster submerged in a spoon of mauve hollandaise sauce that also contained some delectable gamey emulsion. Very serious Iberian suckling pig, the crackling as brittle as rock candy. A truffle-wrapped soufflé, which I struggled to eat since the enclosing ring of fungi wouldn't separate; I had to swallow it whole. Pigeon liver, tangy and ureic. Lamb breast alongside lamb sweetbreads, both to be eaten with the provided steel forceps, or perhaps they were eyebrow tweezers. All told there were eighteen courses, not to mention the three rounds of sweets, and at last, sometime around one in the morning, an absurd quantity of mignardises—bite-sized desserts—distributed from a candy-striped funfair cart like something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

I know I ate all this because I still have the menu, but could I have recalled all of these details without that? I certainly couldn’t have—and I think that was the point. The Rocas, throughout, seemed less concerned with dazzling diners via unprecedented inventions than with evoking memories, inspiring relays of thoughts and feelings that made dishes into just one point on an emotional line. A packet of smoke rose up from the lamb dish, and I was a child again. For more sensitive diners this can be overwhelming: The executive editor of Condé Nast Traveler apparently broke down in tears while eating there. I didn’t lose it that totally, but I understand why.

“We have blind faith in the force of feelings,” the brothers write in their new book, a seven-pound doorstop of a publication that combines essays and scientific writing with impossibly difficult recipes. “People grant us their time and open their arms and senses to seduction; we want to be sensible to the management of those emotions.” That’s a surprisingly modest statement in a profession that privileges total control (the word chef means “leader” for a reason). Yet in comparison to the insistence bordering on megalomania of other elite chefs, the Roca brothers’ far less showy cooking—allusive, evocative, and difficult to capture—seems to me a more notable undertaking. I can’t say whether it deserves the silly, meaningless designation of world’s best restaurant, but my meal at El Celler de Can Roca certainly endures with me more than those of showboating chefs desperate to create “unforgettable” spectacle out of stagy concoctions or (at a certain besmirched New York establishment) tableside card tricks. A great meal shouldn’t be theater; it should be just another part of life, though with much more cava.