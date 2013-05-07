Honestly, did I ever hurt anyone? I mean, tell me, cough it up. I know that awful Myrtle bought it on the highway, but look at her life. Was one quick bump really an unkindness? I know, I should have sent Daisy to the chair. I’d like to see the smoke coming out of her ears. Instead, the Buchanans became social darlings, especially with that new shady legend. Daisy was never more thrilled than being besieged by people like Bret Easton Ellis and Zoë Heller wanting to ghost her biography. Know what she told them? “I am the ghost!”

If no one comes to your funeral, old boy, you know you haven’t done much damage. Oh, of course, I know you were there, Nickster, and I do know the dreams you had of a quiet cottage life on Long Island. But honestly, I’m not that way, and you did so much better writing the book, though plain “Gatsby” was the better title, or “Poor Son-of-a-Bitch.” You always were such a dry-eyed sentimentalist, adding in “the Great.” At least you dropped “Trimalchio.” If you’d called it that, the book would be out of print.

Leonardo looks like me when they fished me out of the pool.

So Jay Gatsby spread a little liquor around. He transformed the American drug store, and look what he did for clothes. The third time I went down in the old pool, I looked at myself and said, colored swim suits! Black is drab—think pink! They have to come! Apart from that, all I did was help get crime organized a bit, and where would America be now but for that? So I was a social activist, if you look at it that way. Is it too much to ask for a little American notoriety and the glamour of being interrupted all night by “urgent” calls from Chicago and Philly? Those were never very interesting places until intrigue perked them up. Gangsters didn’t even dress well until The Godfather.

So these damnable films go on and on. It wasn’t until I saw this Leonardo that I heard myself saying words I never thought possible, “That Redford fellow isn’t really such a hopeless actor.” Of course, he is and he was, but he sort of looked the way I dreamed of looking while Leonardo looks like me when they fished me out of the pool. He looks brined. I know he’s a big shot and all that, and I suppose he’s to blame—no one would have made the film without him. I hear he’s drowned before in a big picture. But this time it’s the movie that’s going down. And his smile (my famous smile, old fruit) is smug and stuffed. The only Gatsby smile I ever liked was Alan Ladd in the 1949 picture, and he was smiling in that dazed way because he didn’t understand one word of the book and he was pickled. Only way to act in pictures.

Think of the children, Nick. Year after year they are told to read our book in high school, and year after year they stop reading. They put the book aside and decide that their parents and their teachers are insane. Forgive me, old sport, but you’ll admit you were a sick man when you wrote that book, with that dreadful doctor hovering over you and not a screwable nurse in sight. The book was always so lofty and sad, I suppose that’s why people decided it was “great.” And I don’t complain too much because it keeps my green light on pilot, and no one really hates being remembered. I still read the book and still fall in love with Daisy. I admit it, old man. But you know there are always girls chaps like us are in love with.