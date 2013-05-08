After four long years, millions of dollars spent on lobbyists, massive protests in Washington and a dramatic pre-election presidential punt, the campaign to get a pipeline built from the Alberta tar sands to the heart of the Midwest is nearing its end. Within weeks, the State Department is expected to decide whether to recommend the approval of Keystone XL's northern segment, which it must do for pipelines crossing international borders. If the department decides in favor, all that's left is the White House’s thumbs-up.

But there's still time for one last push from the pipeline’s backers. In early April, the province of Alberta brought on Boston-based strategic communications firm Rasky Baerlein and the D.C. powerhouse Mehlman Vogel Castagnetti to engage in “direct lobbying of U.S. government officials.” Both firms have something curious in common: Employees with ties to newly appointed Secretary of State John Kerry. Detecting the draft of a revolving door, environmental groups went ballistic.

“Something stinks in Foggy Bottom," Ross Hammond, a Friends of the Earth campaigner, wrote in a press release decrying the State Department’s refusal to release its communications with well-connected lobbyists. "One has to wonder what exactly the State Department is hiding." "It really does outrage me," said climate activist Bill McKibben, president of 350.org. "These guys, having lost the argument, decided instead to buy the outcome."

The outrage has been building for a while. For the anti-Keystone groups, the Castagnetti and Rasky hires were just two more bullet points in a long list of cozy relationships between Canadian governments, oil interests, railroad companies, and the U.S. officials who will decide the pipeline’s fate. Back in 2011, Friends of the Earth uncovered friendly e-mail exchanges between TransCanada director of government relations Paul Elliott, who served as then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's deputy campaign manager in 2008, and an assistant to Clinton's chief of staff, asking for meetings and even appearing to offer TransCanada's help in influencing the Canadian government in upcoming climate negotiations. Last fall, the New York Times reported that President Barack Obama's former communications director Anita Dunn was working for TransCanada (her firm says it only ran print, television, radio and online advertising campaigns for TransCanada until October 2011). Then there's Brandon Pollak and Broderick Johnson, both TransCanada lobbyists who worked on Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign. Oh, and three former Canadian ambassadors, one of whom served as a top bundler for Clinton's presidential campaign, have worked for either TransCanada or Alberta.