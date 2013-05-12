Right from the start of his career, it was clear that Terrence Malick was out to challenge the conventions of the art to which he was dedicating himself. Even that first film, Badlands, showed some unconventional ideas about time. His subsequent films, varying in success, all showed an impulse to see, to realize, in an individual way. Now comes his sixth film, To the Wonder, which takes his challenge even further, not for mere novelty but because he has found other ways in which he can imagine.

The story can be outlined, though it is not his chief interest. An American, Neil, is in France with a Ukrainian divorcee, Marina—and eventually her small daughter—moving toward Mont Saint-Michel, often called “the wonder of the western world.” They then go to America, and their affair cools. Marina meets a priest with whom she at least feels kinship. Neil re-meets an old flame, Jane, and is again enthralled—until he learns that Marina is back in France, in poor spirits. He finds her again near the Wonder.

Malick gives this story just enough attention to make it hold. The dialogue, sometimes in subtitles, is minimal. What is most affecting is Malick’s intent. He plainly devised the story to give him a series of panels for the expression of feeling. I can’t remember many films in which love, the sheer transformations of love, has been more movingly conveyed than in the three panels: Neil and Marina, Neil and Jane, Neil again with Marina. What is even more striking is Malick’s technique. It is as if he had modeled it on pointillist painting. Imagine each point as a film moment of, say, twelve seconds, and you have the sensation of a film which is largely composed of such moments. Most of those moments have some kind of motion in them, persons or camera, and you are presented, not with flickers but with a cellular whole. The abbey, fields, a supermarket, a beach, fields, flocks of horses or bison, village streets, city streets—they all become part of an analyzed and re-assembled world in which intensity of feeling is possible and strong.





It would be almost eccentric to say that one would like to see all or many films presented this way. But note that the performances of Ben Affleck, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel McAdams flourish in this ambience and one is grateful for the experience.