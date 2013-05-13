The Don/Sylvia storyline remains uncompelling, and in this episode it’s an instance of plot function so loud it drowns out its own scenes. Through Sylvia we see the sudden onset of Don’s renewed interest in kink, and it manifests in a way that neatly bookends the season four premiere, in which he has an ongoing arrangement with a prostitute, Candace, who repeatedly slaps him. Candace asked Don in that episode whether he minds her talking about her family. He doesn’t. In “Man With a Plan,” Don and Sylvia have a similar conversation, only things have changed. Don does mind Sylvia talking about her family. Kid yes, husband no, he says.

Small wonder that Don suddenly feels like playing dominant to Sylvia’s sub in the bedroom.

In this episode, Don wants his former role in the dominant-sub dynamic reversed. For Don to be secretly submissive made a lot of sense when he was (ahem) on top, and it’s clear from this episode that he isn’t particularly good at reversing that tendency—once Sylvia calls it off, it takes him one minute to go from stern to pleading. Sylvia is basically just “Mad Men”’s unconscious: She dreams of a plane crash, she feels shame, and she’s a source of helpful texts. In the premiere she makes Don read Dante, now he makes her stop reading The Last Picture Show. (The Last Picture Show is the story of Sonny Crawford and Duane Jackson, co-captains of a football team. One is dashing and handsome, the other is sensitive and sweet. The dashing one has an affair with an older woman.) Having channeled the episode’s subtext (sorry), Sylvia gets the second most heavy-handed line in the episode: “I mean it’s time to really go home.”

But the award for loudest line goes to Ted, who gleefully tells a panicked Don that “sometimes when you’re flying you think you’re right side up but you’re actually upside-down.” If TVs had highlighters, that line would be bright yellow and circled with stars.

Don establishes dominance via the authoritative snatching of toast and other tactics while Ted quietly collaborates him into submission. (I do think Ted’s gifts lie in weaponizing collaboration and turning it into a transitive verb.) While they’re busy doing that, the overstuffed conference room gradually empties. By the end of the episode there are just four people—none of whom are Ted or Don—making all the decisions. Even Roger ends up doing more administrative work than Don, who gets Ted drunk on his “olive branch” and spins a new American dream. This one is rural, it involves a dairy farmer’s wife, a pitcher of cream, and margarine.

Watching Ted drunkenly assign margarine brands to “Gilligan’s Island” characters is a pleasure (and shows Ted’s commitment to ensemble work even when drunk), but Don’s prank has an ugly edge. Taken with Joan’s pain, Mrs. Campbell’s dementia, and Bobby Kennedy’s murder, it’s difficult to stitch this episode together with the altogether goofier and slightly ironic triumphalism we got last week in “For Immediate Release.” It’s darker, it’s louder, and it’s plagued by phones.