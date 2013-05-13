In the Gilded Age, the Knights of Labor and the AFL spearheaded the successful drive to bar any Chinese laborer from coming ashore. In California, a new state constitution drafted by the Workingmen’s Party barred Chinese residents from buying property, having access to the courts, or taking jobs in most businesses. During the long presidency of Samuel Gompers (who, as a boy, had migrated to the U.S. from England), the AFL backed both a literacy test for would-be newcomers and the now infamous quotas of the 1920s which reduced immigration from the non-“Nordic” countries of Southern and Eastern Europe to almost nothing.

By the 1960s, labor had abandoned its resistance to legal immigration, as long as the numbers arriving remained modest. But most unions still viewed illegals as incipient strikebreakers or worse. In 1973, the United Farm Workers, most of whose members were Mexican-American, even set up a “wet line” along the southern border to stop undocumented migrants who might jeopardize their organizing campaigns.

The turning point came at the beginning of the new century. In 2000, the Executive Council of the AFL-CIO called for repealing employer sanctions for hiring illegal immigrants and a form of amnesty. What caused the change?

In part, unionists were smacked in the face by reality. The flood of illegal migrants seemed impossible to stop, and many of them were moving to places, like Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where impressive drives to organize Latino workers were already underway. Justice for Janitors, a project of the Service Employees Union (the SEIU), demonstrated that even undocumented men and women who cleaned up downtown office buildings were eager to join a union.

Moreover, labor’s new decision-makers rarely looked or sounded anything like George Meany, the cigar-chomping foe of radical causes who presided over the AFL-CIO during its years of greatest power. An internationalist perspective came naturally to unionists who began their activist careers in the movements for civil rights, peace, or feminism. Together with the emerging generation of Latino leaders, they view legalizing the undocumented as a splendid opportunity. “For 11 million workers to know that the boss is not going to be able to intimidate them because of their immigration status,” explains Maria Elena Durazo, head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, “It’s going to bring them out of the shadows and give them a lot more confidence and courage to stand up for their rights.” Of course, she also expects that, once these workers become citizens, they will vote for politicians the unions endorse.