From the start, both sides of the reproductive-rights debate have equally seen Kermit Gosnell as a prime example of everything that is wrong with abortion in America. Seen through the pro-choice lens, the problems are rampant inequality, which makes it difficult or impossible for many to afford abortions, and burdensome regulations that constrict women’s options. Seen through the pro-life looking glass, the image of Gosnell blithely severing babies’ spines just proves what anti-abortion activists were already sure was true: that every abortion clinic is a bloodstained horror; every doctor willing to perform the procedure, a monster.

For months, reading the pro-life and pro-choice coverage of the case side-by-side has been jarring enough to make a person seasick. It’s hard to believe one man could so embody two diametrically opposite things. This was never clearer than yesterday, when a Philadelphia jury found Gosnell guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, of three fetuses he failed to abort in utero and then killed with scissors, and one count of involuntary manslaughter, of a woman his unqualified staff killed with a sedative overdose. Immediately, the left and the right proclaimed verdicts of their own—in both cases, victory.

“Justice was served to Kermit Gosnell today and he will pay the price for the atrocities he committed,” Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said in a statement. “We hope that the lessons of the trial do not fade with the verdict. Anti-choice politicians, and their unrelenting efforts to deny women access to safe and legal abortion care, will only drive more women to back-alley butchers like Kermit Gosnell.

Eric Ferrero of Planned Parenthood Federation of America had a similar take: “This case has made clear that we must have and enforce laws that protect access to safe and legal abortion, and we must reject misguided laws that would limit women's options and force them to seek treatment from criminals like Kermit Gosnell.”